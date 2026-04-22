What is the 1975 doing?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A couple of days ago, the 1975 removed their album Notes on a Conditional Form off Spotify. This came as a shock to many fans, as this is the second time in the past year that they have removed some of their discography off of streaming services. Their song “Human Too” originally included in the album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, was removed off of all streaming services as frontman, Matty Healy, hinted at the song not being a good enough fit to the artistic vision of the album. Usually, the 1975 followed a pattern of releasing new music every two to three years. Their last album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, was released October 2022, leaving many fans wondering when will the 1975 release their next work of art.

What the 1975 has done since announcing their tour hiatus back in September 2023

The 1975 finished up their “Still…At Their Very Best” tour. The tour was marked as a continuation of the “At Their Very Best” tour. Combined, the tours consisted of around 150 shows and almost 9 legs. The band hinted at taking a tour hiatus during one of the shows, leaving fans worried about when they will return. We know that many of the members are starting married life, continuing different career avenues, and we hoped that they would be creating a new piece of music.

In 2025, the 1975 headlined Glastonbury festival. This was their only live event in 2025. This was a huge event for them, as the 1975 have stated that headlining this festival was always a huge goal for them. Their set was not only visually engaging, but it took us through one more reminiscent time of their “Still…At Their Very Best/At Their Very Best” era. At the end of the set, the word “DOGS” flashed on the screen, and the word was prominently displayed on George Daniel’s drumset. Matty Healy has confirmed that this is the title of a new project they have been working on. Matty Healy has actually confirmed with fans that they have made two albums; we suspect one of them is DOGS while the other one may be titled God Has Entered My Body or GHEMB.

While GHEMB is not the official title, it has been how Matty Healy and the fans are referring to the future project. Matty Healy has stated this new album holds many continuing themes referenced on their project, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. The mental strain from the internet and the identity within the digital age are two key components of this next album. Matty Healy has posted clips of what we think is the new album on TikTok and has posted photos of the band being in studio. Maybe DOGS is the official title and GHEMB is the central theme of the new project.

As discussed above, “Human Too” was removed off of the album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Matty Healy responded to fans on a subreddit, discussing why this action took place. He said that the album feels better without it and that if he were to edit any albums in the future, he would maybe take “What Should I Say” off of Notes on a Conditional Form.

Now that Notes on a Conditional Form has been removed off of Spotify, these leaves fans wondering what is next for the 1975. The only things that remain from that album are the singles. Notes on a Conditional Form was known as an experimental album for the 1975, being one of longest to date. Maybe this is really what is meant to be for the new era of the 1975; more deliberate with their actions and what they will release.

Matty Healy has continued to pursue other avenues during this time. He has taken part in small/benefit concerts like “Matty Healy and Friends.” He has also spent time working with small musicians by working with music school students. He also continues to post random clips here and there, hinting that there is new music coming we just do not know when yet. Maybe this era is a redirection of the 1975 and Matty Healy. More self-reflective and more “sincere” as the man Truman Black would say.

While we do not have a confirmed release date of the new era, this “cryptic tease” is not a new pattern for the 1975. In previous album cycles, they usually follow the same guidelines: tease, silence, sudden drop. Every album also comes with a significant rebrand that takes time to cleanse from the last one and curate the next one. What I hope is that we get a lead single drop soon, which will ensure an album will release within the next 3 months to a year.

I am very excited for this next phase in the 1975’s career. As a longtime fan, every era of the 1975 represents a meaningful time in my life. All made because of the era the band perfectly crafted. I cannot wait to see what phase in my life this new project comes out in, and I cannot wait to have the perfect “my life is a movie” album to show for it.