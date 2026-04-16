What I’m Prioritizing for My Last Month of College

In exactly one month, I will be an alumnus of Virginia Tech. That sentence took years in the making to say, consisting of countless credit hours, Newman study sessions, West End dinners, and TV show binges. As my time here draws to a close, I’ve been thinking more and more on what I ought to do before I walk the stage at graduation and what I want to prioritize. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been keeping a bucket list of the must-dos at Virginia Tech and best ways to spend your time, so here’s my current list of priorities before graduation.
- Putting my mental health first
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It goes without saying that the everyday life that I have become used to for the past 4 years is about to change dramatically. Often times feelings of stress, sadness and anxiety can creep in and become overwhelming. For me, it’s the small escapes that I take every day that can really ease my mind, such as taking long walks, journaling, going to the gym, or just listening to music outside. Creating time in your busy schedule to do something just because it makes you happy could make a difference in your overall health and wellbeing, no matter how short or long they are.
- Moving my body
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Now that the “winter to end all winters” is finally over and the weather in Blacksburg is starting to get especially good, getting outside and moving outside of your house or apartment is becoming more of a daily habit of mine. Besides the overall mood boost from the good weather, getting exercise outdoors has many benefits, and I intend to get at least one outdoor workout a day into my schedule.
- Eating and shopping local
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There are so many great local dining and shopping options that Blacksburg has to offer, and many that you cannot find anywhere else. Walking through downtown and popping in and out of stores and grabbing a bite has to be one of my favorite activities, and for my last few weeks I decided to prioritize the local spots over the chains and online ordering systems. Cabo Fish Taco, Lefty’s, Eats Natural Foods, and El Rodeo are some of my favorite food spots, while there are dozens of different clothing and jewelry stores that offer great deals for amazing products.
- Being selective of who I spend my time with
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Through college, friendships wax and wane, and it is often hard to always prioritize friendships over other responsibilities. However, for my last semester, I am proud of the work I have done towards prioritizing spending my time with people who support me, lift my spirits, and are obviously loads of fun to be around. I only have a few more weeks left and will likely not see a lot of the people here for a considerable amount of time. However, staying in the present and being able to fully enjoy these moments is the most important thing to remember.