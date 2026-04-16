What I’m Prioritizing for My Last Month of College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In exactly one month, I will be an alumnus of Virginia Tech. That sentence took years in the making to say, consisting of countless credit hours, Newman study sessions, West End dinners, and TV show binges. As my time here draws to a close, I’ve been thinking more and more on what I ought to do before I walk the stage at graduation and what I want to prioritize. If you’re anything like me, you’ve been keeping a bucket list of the must-dos at Virginia Tech and best ways to spend your time, so here’s my current list of priorities before graduation.