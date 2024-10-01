The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

I love making playlists. In fact, I think I’m sitting at about 150 on my Spotify account as of today (thankfully more than half are private). What I love most about making playlists is when September rolls around and the first hints of fall can be seen. Like clockwork, the first crimson-kissed tree I see means it’s time to refresh that fall playlist and listen to the same five songs on repeat until I can hear them distantly echo in my sleep.

If you are looking for some inspiration, new music to listen to, or some music you may have forgotten, I present you my top 10 songs (in no particular order) taken straight from my fall playlist, which you can find on Spotify!

10. “Crave” – Paramore

Paramore was all the rage in the early 2010s, but I honestly didn’t realize they had released a new album just last year! “Crave” is from their 2023 album, This is Why, and is similar to one of their most popular songs, “All I Wanted” (2009). I think it encapsulates the duality between nostalgia and the desire to do something new, which I don’t know about you, but this cool weather and changing season almost always makes me reflect on the past.

9. “Designer” – Balu Brigada

Sometimes Spotify’s Discover Weekly provides a gem; this song is one of those cases. “Designer” (2023) is one of Balu Brigada’s most popular songs, and rightfully so. While I haven’t had a chance to explore their entire discography, this band is definitely on my up-and-coming watchlist. The song’s groovy beat makes you think about everyone and everything you love. It’s a great pick-me-up and can help brighten your day as you commute to your unfortunate 8 am.

8. “Vancouver” – Jeff Buckley

One thing my friends all know about me is that I am a Jeff Buckley stan. I have at least half of his music downloaded into my likes, and I refuse to skip any of his songs if they come up on my shuffle. “Vancouver” (1998) offers that familiar alt-rock beat that I think is perfect for the upcoming weather. A somber yet upbeat melody encapsulates the stages of love, loss, and acceptance a person can face, and as gloomy days approach us, it will find itself relatable to the listener.

7. “Blue Light” – Mazzy Star

“Blue Light” (1993), if personified, would be that moment you stare outside your window on an exceptionally rainy day, just as the sun sets, and contemplate your entire life. Its melancholy and slow beat evokes memories of longing that you might not have realized until you listen to it. Mazzy Star, is what I like to call, a fall icon, though of course, they are so much more than that. Their entire discography is worth listening to, as I’m sure you have heard of their other popular songs like “Fade Into You” (1993) and “Rose Blood” (1996).

6. “4Me 4Me” – Malcolm Todd

An up-and-coming indie artist, who recently gained popularity for his hit songs like “Roommates” (2023) and “Art House” (2024), boasts another hit new-release, which is “4Me 4Me” (2024), found in his new album, Sweet Boy (2024). This song blends a tasteful, optimistic beat with an echo of longing for someone you miss. It’s perfect for car rides; you’ll catch yourself nodding to the melody with a soft smile escaping your lips.

I recommend you check out this article, written by Emily Chipman, our Senior Editor, to learn more about Malcolm Todd and his songs!

5. “Sweater Weather” – The Neighbourhood

It would not be a list had I not included, what is I dare say, the fall weather anthem. Over a decade old, this song still hits the same as the first time I listened to it when I was maybe thirteen. “Sweater Weather” (2013), just as the song title suggests, is for the days you start to bundle up a little bit and realize that summer is officially over. The tempo change near the last minute of the song never fails to make me dissociate in my head and reflect on all the years behind me.

4. “Care For You” – The Marías

“Care For You” (2020) makes me want to light some candles, cook some nice vodka pasta, and set up an atmospheric dinner. The Marías capture the speakeasy vibe beautifully in most if not all of their songs. I feel like if their discography was a color, it would be a dim yet rich red, similar to the lighting commonly seen in jazz lounges, or as previously stated, speakeasies. As someone who loves getting ready to go out more than actually going out, songs like these are what make me feel the prettiest.

3. “Mariella” – Khruangbin, Leon Bridges

Picture your typical commute on 81 and how the road is practically endless. Then, picture that same commute, but it’s fall and the trees are multicolored, decorating the mountains on the side and the skyline. Now, play “Mariella” (2022), and consider your life changed. The soft and reminiscent melody offers a bittersweet mood that I think is perfect for a long car ride.

2. “Green Eyes” – Coldplay

We all know Coldplay. With their diverse discography from historic “Viva La Vida” (2008) to melancholy “Sparks” (2000), the band knows how to write music. Now, whether you like the band or not, I still think “Green Eyes” (2002) is worth listening to. This song shares a soft and intimate melody with the listener that conjures up an almost wistful feeling, a desire or remembering of that one special connection.

1. “Bags” – Clairo

Lastly, and certainly not least, “Bags” (2019) is another certified classic fall anthem. I discovered this song, and Clairo, early in quarantine back in 2020 (wow it’s been so long), and it has been a playlist repeat since. If I could put all the feelings of nostalgia into a song, it would be this one. On the line of bedroom pop and indie music, Clairo dominates the genre. The song’s hazy atmosphere and Clairo’s soft vocals mimic a sort of lullaby that makes the listener reflect on their past, sentimentally.

Warner Bros. Television

Music is the most widely consumed form of art. What better way to incorporate it into your routine as our days get shorter, the trees get colored in their last moments of life, and the weather brings in the crisp air of reminiscence, than through a specially curated playlist that helps capture all the feelings you associate with fall?