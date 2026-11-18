This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the sun going down before 5PM, it’s officially the dreary season. That being said, it’s important to find hobbies to get you through this slow time. For me, that’s movies and TV. Here are some upcoming releases that are getting me, and hopefully you, through the finals season.

#1 — Club Kid

Description: A hard-partying New York City club promoter sees his whirlwind lifestyle upended by the arrival of the 10-year-old son he never knew he had.

Oh my god, I am so excited. The soundtrack of this film is insane. I was immediately enticed by the trailer and its usage of Ethel Cain’s “Thoroughfare”. From Rihanna to Ninajirachi to Elliot Smith, “Club Kid” hits every popular music genre nowadays. This movie seems to be really raw and emotional, and I can’t wait to talk about it to anyone who’s willing to listen.

#2 — The Pitt: Season 3

Description: A realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

I watched the entirety of “The Pitt” season 1 in 2 days, and I was lucky enough to experience the weekly episode drops of season 2. That being said, I am very excited (and scared?) for season 3. The drama and tension of “The Pitt” makes me want to explode, but for some reason, I can’t look away.

#3 — Avengers: Doomsday

Description: The Avengers join forces with the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts and Earth’s other mightiest superheroes to save the multiverse from the evil Doctor Doom.

As a die-hard comic fan, this one was a no-brainer. I’m excited to see old and new faces and to see how they interact. Especially Shang-Chi and Sam Wilson’s Captain America! Seeing how the Avengers interact with the Fantastic Four and the X-Men makes me excited. However, I will be working at a movie theater during the “Avengers: Doomsday” release, which I’m less excited about.

#4 — Daredevil: Born Again

Description: The third and final season of the American television series Daredevil: Born Again is based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Daredevil. It sees blind lawyer Matt Murdock in prison for his crimes as the vigilante Daredevil while former New York City mayor Wilson Fisk goes into exile.

The original Daredevil is one of my favorite shows of all time. It’s a shame that the newest season of “Daredevil: Born Again” will be its last, but I’m sure this cannot be the end of the Daredevil character. The end of season 2 was dramatic and confusing, so I’m dying to find out how it all ends. I am also thrilled to see the addition of the characters from “Defenders” and seeing Elektra again!