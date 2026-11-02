Tips to Get out of Mid-Semester Burn Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is the time of year where every time you hit the submit button on Canvas and 15 more assignments pop up. It can be hard to focus and find the energy to keep good grades, so here are some tips to try to combat burning out!

1. try a different study method

Trying out a different study method when you are struggling to find motivation can help.

Pomodoro Technique: Study for 30 minutes and then take a 10 minute break and repeat until all your work is done.

Feynman Technique: Talk out loud about a topic you are confused about and break it down into simpler words to make it easier to understand.

Active Recall: Brain dump everything you remember on a piece of paper without looking at your notes, then you can see what material you still need to study.

2. take a walk

Take a fifteen minute walk to get some fresh air and move your body; this will really help clear your mind.

3. get a good night sleep

The best way to restart when struggling is to get a solid 8 to 9 hours of sleep.

4. listen to new music

Sometimes when studying a way to make it more fun is listening to new music or music you have not listened to in a while.

5. break down tasks

If you have bigger projects or assignments, try doing the easier parts first; it can make the task seem less daunting.

6. spend time with people

A good way to get out of a bad mood or lower stress is to hang out with people and socialize.

7. focus on large grade impacts

If you are really having a hard time keeping up with work, do the assignments that impact your grade more.

8. Self-care night

Take a break from worrying about classes and watching your favorite show or movie; it will help you feel more refreshed.

9. Study in a new place

There are plenty of places on campus to study in to change the scenery and find new motivation.

10. Attend classes

Even if it seems not a big deal to miss a class, you will just have to catch up on more work, plus attending can help you get back on track.