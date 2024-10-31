Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
With Halloween at the end of this week, it’s the perfect time for you to cuddle up to some spooky and mysterious movies. Grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and enjoy this ultimate Halloween movie list with some friends or family! 

COMEDY & FAMILY MOVIES 

When you’re in the mood for a mixture of spooks and laughter, these Disney family-friendly films define the magic of Halloween. If you’re a fan of witches or ghost hunters, these movies will definitely satisfy your craving. 

  1. Hocus Pocus (1993) – Directed by Kenny Ortega 
    A trio of witches are resurrected in a small town and they seem to cause chaos for the children of the town on Halloween night.  
  1. Twitches 1 & 2 (2005, 2007) – Directed by Stuart Gillard 
    Twin sisters, separated at birth, discover they’re witches on their 21st birthday and unite to save their home from the Darkness. 
  1. Girl vs Monster (2012) – Directed by Stuart Gillard 
    A teenage girl must join her family’s secret monster-hunting business to face her fears against powerful monsters.  

MYSTERY & HORROR MOVIES 

Blend psychological and supernatural elements these movies contain demonic possessions and masked killers, making for the perfect movie line-up for a good scare.  

  1. The Conjuring Universe (The Nun, Annabelle, La Llorona, The Conjuring) – Directed by James Wan 

Follow Ed and Lorraine Warren into their world filled with dark entities, such as Annabelle and Valek, which are all inspired by real events.  

  1. Scream SeriesDirected by Wes Craven 

This movie blends horror with satire of the slasher genre with their main villain Ghostface who terrorizes a small town on Halloween night. 

  1. Smile 1 & 2 (2022, 2024) – Directed by Parker Finn 

A terrifying psychological horror that plays on the creepy smiles of strangers, uncovering a disturbing curse that leaves you haunted. 

HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIES 

For those who enjoy a blend of horror and sci-fi, these movies are perfect. From terrifying alien invasions to mind-bending survival games, these films take the definition of horror to a new creative level. 

  1. A Quiet Place (1 & 2, Prologue)Directed by John Krasinski 

A family must stay completely silent to survive against alien predators that hunt by sound. 

  1. Escape Room 1 & 2 (2019, 2021) – Directed by Adam Robitel 

A group of strangers find themselves in an escape room game where every puzzle can lead to a deadly outcome. 

  1. Us (2019) – Directed by Jordan Peele 

A family’s vacation turns into a nightmare when they encounter their doppelgängers.  

