Valentine’s is this week, and while Valentine’s Day is all about showing your significant other love, I believe there is also so much other love in this world to give and receive, especially platonic. Friendship love is some of the best love one can have in their life, so listen up and learn the perfect way to celebrate the ultimate Galantine’s Day celebration.

First up on the day’s agenda is a Valentine’s Day themed brunch in your pajamas. I’m envisioning heart-shaped waffles, macarons (definitely pink ones), a little fun drink and of course some heart-shaped donuts with heart-shaped sprinkles on them. From there, change out of your pajamas and have a get-ready-with-the-girls. Do your makeup and your hair all cute and put on your best Valentine’s Day outfit. Then, the party should have a big poster decorated to say Galantine’s with the cutest red and pink hearts, polka dots and bows on it (this is OBVIOUSLY because the girlies want the best Instagram photos). It’s then time to pose for the camera while you and your best friends have the best photoshoot and pretend you’re on the runway. And of course, be blasting the most girl-boss playlist of all time to get the good energy flowing both while getting ready and during the photoshoot.

Next on the agenda is a little DIY activity. You and your friends can get creative, but I’m thinking you should bedazzle a hairbrush or a phone case, or paint cute little glasses or pottery. You can even try out the trend where one person paints for a minute and then passes the art to the next person to add to and see what you come up with. Feel free to make this activity Valentine’s Day themed. Whatever you choose to do, you get to keep chatting with your friends and do something a little more creative and stress relieving. This slows the day down but still keeps the energy high. Maybe while you DIY, you can play a game of who-knows-who-best and test who the real friend of the group is. Lots of laughter and joy should stem from this and other fun quiz-type games.

You and your gals can even take it a step further by making some cute heart shaped pizzas and ending the night with a chick flick, comfortable pajamas, and by using any extra time to celebrate each other’s successes. Don’t forget to tell your friends you’re proud of them and that you love them, because after all, Valentine’s Day is all about the love we can share.