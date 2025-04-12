The Reality of Being a Student Worker at Virginia Tech

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

A Caffeinated Survival Guide

Picture this: It’s 7 a.m. on a Monday, and I’m behind the counter at Deet’s Place, barely awake, making someone a caramel macchiato with an amount of syrup that could send them straight into orbit. Meanwhile, my brain is running on two hours of sleep, last night’s lecture notes, and the sheer willpower that keeps all student workers functioning. Welcome to the reality of working while being a full-time student at Virginia Tech.

Time Management: A Skill I Didn’t Ask For

Balancing work and school is like trying to text while walking, but you will, at some point, trip over yourself. Between classes, exams, and shifts at Deet’s, my calendar looks like an abstract painting of chaos. There’s nothing quite like getting off an eight-hour shift just to head straight to the library, fueled by the very coffee I made for others all day.

The key? Strategic napping, a love-hate relationship with caffeine, and accepting that sleep is more of a concept than a reality. I’ve perfected the art of the 15-minute power nap between classes, and I can now write an entire discussion post in under 10 minutes if needed. Do I have every single assignment due date memorized? No. But do I know exactly how many minutes I need to get ready in the morning so I can maximize my sleep? Absolutely. Sometimes there are times I don’t even touch coffee.

Customers: The Good, The Bad, and The Confusing

Working in food service teaches you a lot about humanity. Some customers are wonderful—like the ones who actually say “thank you” or just smile at us. Others, however, seem to believe that a student worker is the CEO of Starbucks.

“Why is the line so long?” Sir, I am making drinks as fast as humanly possible with two hands and a single brain cell.

“I asked for extra caramel, this isn’t extra.” Ma’am, if I add more, we will legally have to classify this as a dessert rather than a coffee.

And then there are the unforgettable moments. Like the time someone asked for a latte “without foam” (which is just…coffee and milk). Or when a customer stared at the menu for a full five minutes before asking, “Do you guys sell coffee?” Sir, we are a coffee shop.

The Unexpected Perks of the Job

Despite the long hours and occasional customer meltdowns, being a student worker is its own kind of fun. I’ve made lifelong friends, perfected my latte art (yeah no it’s just a blob), and learned how to stay composed in absolute chaos. Plus, I have an intimate knowledge of Deet’s ice cream flavors, which is a solid life skill.

Most importantly, working on campus has taught me patience, leadership, and how to fake a smile even when someone orders a drink five minutes before closing. It’s a job that keeps me on my toes both literally and figuratively but at the end of the day, there’s something rewarding about knowing I can handle whatever comes my way (including a triple shift and a midterm in the same week).

It has also given me a newfound appreciation for food service workers everywhere. I now overtip at every coffee shop I visit, and I make sure to never be that customer who complains about a drink temperature that is scientifically impossible to maintain for more than three minutes.

So, to all my fellow student workers, whether you’re slinging coffee, swiping meal plans, or dealing with the mysteries of the campus mailroom, just know: you’re not alone in the struggle. And if you ever need a pick-me-up, you know where to find me…probably chugging a sweet latte off the counter, mentally preparing for my next shift.