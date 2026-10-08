The Quiet Grief of Outgrowing Things

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, in the fall, the trees teach us how to lose things beautifully. The green leaves that once clung tightly to the branches now slowly turn to shades of autumn until they eventually let go and drift quietly to the ground. This change that comes every year is something I should be used to, yet still there is something bittersweet about watching a fully grown tree become bare.

Maybe that is why fall has always felt a little sad to me.

Beneath all its beauty, fall is a season of endings. It reminds us that sometimes change comes slowly and quietly, and if we don’t pay enough attention, one day a bright summer turns into a chilly autumn.

I think growing up happens the same way.

There is no single moment when we wake up and suddenly feel older. You notice change in the moments you would least expect. It’s looking back one day and realizing how far you’ve come, noticing that the things that once felt permanent are now distant memories. Your childhood bedroom that once held your whole world is now simply a place you only sleep when you come home. The friends you used to see every day become distant phone calls you make once a week. So, traditions change, people drift, and places that once felt familiar feel far away. And somewhere along the way, through it all, you realize that you have changed too.

It’s easy to look back on the past and mourn your old life. The simple times of your childhood and the comfort of believing things would always stay the same. Back then growing up was something you wished the tooth fairy would make come true faster. Then, somehow the things we wished to come faster began to arrive too quickly.

There is a quiet kind of grief that comes with realizing the life you once lived, you can never get back again. Not because you necessarily want to, but because that version of you existed in a world that no longer exists.

Yet, just like fall, losing leaves does not mean we will stop growing. The branches may be bare, but they will not be bare forever. They are simply making room for new leaves to grow.

Maybe growing up isn’t just about losing the past versions of ourselves but learning to carry those versions as we become someone new. All our memories do not disappear simply because we’ve grown up. They shape the way we love, the way we see the world, and the way we carry ourselves through our lives.

I think that is what the changing trees in fall have been trying to teach us this whole time. The trees do not latch onto their leaves just because they are beautiful. They let the leaves go, trusting that there will be another season of beautiful growth.

I believe we should learn to do the same.

There will always be things we miss about the lives we have outgrown. There will always be moments we wish we could return to. Yet, maybe there is as much beauty in looking forward as there is in looking back. For every place we have outgrown, there is a new place waiting to feel like home.

That is the beautiful thing about growing up. Our lives don’t get smaller with the things we leave behind. They expand with everything we have yet to experience.

So, I am learning not to be afraid of outgrowing things. I can miss who I once was while still being excited about who I am becoming. I can love the places I have left while still searching for the places I am going.

There is still so much life ahead of us.

There are still so many autumns we have yet to see, so maybe the trees were never teaching us how to lose things beautifully.

Maybe they were teaching us that letting go is how we grow.