This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever walked into an 8:00 a.m. class, and the girl sitting next to you is wearing jeans with curled hair and a full face of makeup? She looks awake, prepared, and ready to take on the day while you’re still trying to remember if you finished last night’s reading. She laughs easily, sits up straight, takes neat notes, and somehow makes college look effortless. Sitting beside her, it’s easy to wonder what you’re doing wrong.

The college lifestyle has seemed to create this new ideal: the girl who does it all and never looks like she’s trying. Yet, what I have come to know by trying to be this picture-perfect girl myself is that nothing is effortless. College culture rewards the appearance of ease, especially for women. In an environment where ambition and success are expected, the quiet struggles and exhaustion are often concealed.

Seeing that version of effortlessness makes it easy to fall for the myth of the effortless college girl. When everyone around you seems poised and in control, it makes it difficult to admit when you feel overwhelmed and like you’re falling behind. I have been there, brushing off my four hours of sleep with an “I’m fine” and convincing myself that everyone else around me is handling college better than I am. But over time, what I have learned is that effort and exhaustion are not signs of weakness, but they are signs that you are trying. They are signs that, despite your workload and social calendar, you show up.

The truth is, the effortless college girl is not the problem. She is navigating the same deadlines, pressures, and insecurities as all of us. That put-together girl sitting next to you does not have the effortless life you may think. What looks like ease is most often the result of a quiet effort that goes unseen. The myth exists not because someone appears confident or composed but because we assume that appearance tells a person’s whole story.

The biggest lesson I’ve learned from college so far is that struggle does not cancel out success. Some days you might feel confident and capable, while others you might feel like your world is crumbling around you. But both experiences shape you; they help you grow and become the best version of yourself. Welcoming the struggle does not mean succumbing to it; it means you are giving yourself grace. You are allowing yourself to rest and to grow without the pressure of being perfect.

There is something so freeing about allowing yourself to be young while also trying to find yourself and figure out where you’re going in life. College is not meant to be done effortlessly. College is a time to make mistakes, to mess up. Because it is only when you fall that you can get back up and try again. So, instead of chasing effortlessness, allow yourself to grow through the uncertainty because effort is something to be proud of.