The Fall Inspo You Need For Each Meal of the Day

Every year when autumn comes around, there are several different traditions I enjoy partaking in—one of which is experimenting in the kitchen. Baking, cooking, and getting creative with food combinations are great ways to keep your mind sharp and occupied. With fall comes academic stress, so here are some fall-inspired meals for everyday that you can try.

Apple-Rolled Puff Pastry Bites

Apples are one of my favorite fruits, and they just so happen to coincide with the autumn faire. One of the easiest recipes on this list only involves a few ingredients: apples, puff pastry, some spices, and preserves. To prep, simply slice your apples into thin pieces, roll out your puff pastry and slice into long, 2-inch-wide sheets, and place the apple slices along the top half of the sheet, so they peek out. Once you roll them up, they look like roses! Bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes, and there you have it—apple roses. For the full recipe, check out To Simply Inspire’s Apple Rose Puff Pastry recipe!

Harvest Salad

For a good lunch pick me up, a harvest-inspired salad with all the fixings is a great and healthy option. The idea of a harvest salad is that it incorporates a lot of different ingredients from different food groups— a vegetable base, fruit, nut, and meat toppings—all making for a perfectly balanced meal. My ideal harvest salad would be a base of spring mix or arugula, butternut squash, sliced apples, goat cheese, almonds, chicken, and an apple cider vinaigrette. For a full recipe, check out Half Baked Harvest’s take on the Harvest Salad.

Lasagna Soup

While many argue that lasagna soup is clearly a winter staple, I believe that any temperature below 60 can be cause for a lasagna soup night. There are dozens of different recipes out there, but my favorite lasagna soup recipes are the ones that include both pork sausage and ground beef, a whole can of tomatoes, and a ricotta and oregano cheese topping. This meal feels like home and can always bring me out of a homesick slump in no time. For a full recipe, I recommend checking out The Girl Who Ate Everything’s take on Lasagna Soup!

Chai sugar Cookies