Miami Spring Break: Is It Really Cursed?

March is here, and it is officially spring break! This spring break, I’m going to Miami, and I think going to Miami in college is a rite of passage. I have older cousins who have told me the tales of turning up in Miami in the 90s and the 2000s. However, has anyone noticed the trend over the last few years of Miami breaking up friendships? Yes, the trip made it out of the group chat, but does the group chat always make it out of the trip? Is Miami cursed? No, but it might be the people you are in Miami with! As someone who enjoys their own space and doesn’t always do well with large groups, if I’m doing a group trip, I need to be absolutely sure I like them and can be around them for a week. Knowing who you can and can’t travel with is so important to know when entering adulthood, because you will want to travel with friends and some friends you can only do a weekend trip with.

Another pitfall in a lot of these Miami trips is the itinerary. Your itinerary consists of drinking, drinking and drinking. No one’s liver is that strong! Miami is a beautiful place filled with tons of art and culture, with lots to do outside of the South Beach bars. With such a significant Cuban, Haitian and overall Caribbean presence, there are many restaurants for people to try and museums that highlight Latin and Caribbean art. If I’m going somewhere that has a large food culture, especially a culture outside of my own, I want to do a restaurant crawl. Put the bar crawl on the back burner; I am turning into Keith Lee and tasting around Miami. Everyone’s interests and social battery are different, so it’s important to balance your activities from low intensity to high intensity. I think the root of a lot of animosity on any group trips is that each day is planned with high intensity when it’s meant to be relaxing and fun, you’re on vacation. All you should do is eat some delicious food, lie on the beach and go out a couple of nights. Social media makes it seem like you have to impress someone with your vacation, but all that matters is that you have a good time with those close to you.

I am very excited to go to Miami, and I’m not even going with a large group of friends. I’m going with my mom to relax and hang out with some family. My mom is my travel buddy, and we always have a good time, but just like traveling with friends, we sometimes get on each other’s nerves. The important thing is we never let it ruin our trip. Whether you’re in Miami, Myrtle Beach or Mexico, make sure you spend your spring break with people you know will have a good time and are up to make some memories. Don’t let one week be the downfall of years-long friendships. Leave your troubles at the door and live it up!