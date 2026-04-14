The crisis in film.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Think back to the most mind-blowing movie you have ever seen. Everyone has at least one performance that truly swept them off their feet, a portrayal of real human emotion across a screen. There is a certain respect you gain for an actor when you see feelings you recognize from real life expressed so powerfully in a fictional setting. Passion, depth, and sentiment are all showcased in film.

So, where does that authenticity go when we introduce artificial intelligence into the world of film?

Recently, the film industry introduced its first AI-generated actress, Tilly Norwood. The “actress” was created in late 2025, outraging many people. If you ask me, an AI actress defeats the entire purpose of acting. Some argue that acting is simply speaking lines from a script, but that idea misses the point entirely. Acting is far more than words; it’s lived experience. Human actors draw from real emotions and moments in their lives to bring characters to life. The combination dialogue with intentional body language showcases intensity and reality on a screen. The use of precise and rehearsed facial expressions is specific to their character. And even more impressively, building and selling chemistry with other actors. Objects, even. In Project Hail Mary, for example, the main character spends a majority of the story interacting with a rock. Although the rock is voiced by an actor, the actual filming is done with Ryan Gosling’s character talking to an object. Acting builds connection through authentic emotion; artificial intelligence can only imitate that, not feel it as we do.

Another reason acting is so powerful is its relatability. When we, as an audience, watch a film, we are not just seeing characters; we are watching real people transform into someone else. That transformation is part of the magic. A public figure with a distinct personality completely shifting dispositions on camera is a skill in itself. Audiences resonate not only with the story but with the individuals behind the performance. We crave connection; in everything we do as people, we want to feel invested. This connection allows viewers to find truth in fictional worlds. These worlds create relationships. People can’t directly relate or resonate with a developed technology passing as human. There is no ability to draw from lived experiences with an artificial intelligence actress; it’s programmed to mimic what we as humans actually feel.

All at the same time, movie theaters themselves are facing a cultural decline. With advancements in home technology, many people choose convenience over experience. We see this trend in incredible increments when it comes to artificial intelligence. With modern-day streaming sites, the movies get deemed unnecessary. However, theaters still offer something irreplaceable, the magic of the movies! The scale of the screen, the immersive sound, and the shared experience of watching alongside others. It can all be drawn back to the desperate want of human connection. There is a reason going to the movies is such a common date spot. Going to the movies is more than just viewing a film; it is an entire experience. Whether it’s the atmosphere, the snacks, or simply going with someone else, a theater creates moments that home viewing just can’t replicate. In a lot of ways, this shift reflects where entertainment is heading, with people prioritizing what is easiest and fastest over what is most meaningful. That same mindset is what makes AI acting appealing to studios. It is efficient, but most definitely not better. When convenience starts to take priority over creativity, we risk losing the humanity that makes films special in the first place.

At its core, this really is a crisis in film. Not because technology is advancing, but because of what we are choosing to value and support as it does. When acting, storytelling, and even the experience of the theater start to prioritize efficiency over emotion, something essential begins to fade. The spark that actors and actresses bring to the table has always been the reflection of the human experience. It’s all sorts of messy and imperfect, but it’s raw, deep, and real. That’s the reason we go to the movies, the reason we watch the award shows, it’s special. Replacing that level of depth and understanding with artificial intelligence turns something beautiful and real into something manufactured and formulaic. If we encourage this, we are not just changing how movies are made; we are changing what they mean. So, my advice? Go watch a movie in a theater with someone who brings you joy. Let yourself feel that connection.