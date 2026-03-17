The Cool-Girl Guide to St. Patrick’s Day Outfits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, everyone!

Whether you’re shopping for a bar crawl, a party, or even just planning a chill day and trying to avoid getting pinched walking to class, this is my definitive guide to St. Patrick’s Day outfits. You want something festive, but not so over-the-top that you look like you’re headed to a costume party. After scrolling through Pinterest and TikTok for inspiration (and mentally planning my own outfit), I feel like I’ve figured out a few pieces that make up the perfect St. Patrick’s Day look.

I feel like the first and cutest thing I’ve been seeing are baby tees and tanks with phrases like “Lucky Girl,” “I heart the Irish,” “Venmo Me I’m Irish,” and “Notorious for My Irish Goodbye.” I’ve also seen some more, let’s say bold, ones like “Leprec*nt,” which honestly might be the one I end up with. Another option is a patchwork-style shirt with a shamrock or phrase sewn onto it. Something about the stitched look feels a little more unique than a printed graphic tee, and I think the patchwork style in general is so trendy right now.

For bottoms, dark wash jeans or a skirt are always a safe choice, but if you want to lean into the holiday a little more, green bottoms are also really fun. I’ve been loving those green gingham shorts that kind of look like boxers.

Green shoes are another easy way to pull the whole outfit together. Green Converse or Sambas are a cute, easy option, but if you’re going for a more chic vibe, I love a pair of leather boots. They make the outfit feel a little more put-together while still working with the whole look.

And of course, we have to accessorize. Green beaded necklaces with the little shot glass attached, shamrock sunnies, etc. Gold jewelry especially just feels right for the holiday anyway. Think gold hoops, layered necklaces, or anything that gives a little “pot of gold” energy.

The best part is that a lot of these pieces can be thrifted or found on Amazon for cheap, so you won’t have to spend your entire pot of gold on the outfit.

Consider this your official St. Patrick’s Day uniform.