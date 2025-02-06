The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who grew up in Northern Virginia my whole life, I’ve followed three football teams religiously:

1. The Washington Redskins

2. The Washington Football Team

3. And now…the Commanders.

Though the name has changed over the years, one thing remained constant: the franchise’s legacy of disappointment. From the glory days under Joe Gibbs, when the team won three Super Bowls in the 1980s and 1990s, to the dark years that followed, the franchise’s fortunes have swung wildly. After the highs of the Gibbs era, the team struggled to maintain its dominance, with brief flashes of success often followed by long stretches of mediocrity.

In 2012, hope seemed to return with the arrival of Robert Griffin III, a charismatic quarterback who led the team to an NFC East title in his rookie season. But that spark was short-lived, as injuries and internal turmoil quickly derailed his career and the team’s momentum. What followed was a decade of instability—coaching changes, quarterback controversies, and off-field distractions—that left the fanbase fractured and disillusioned.

However, the 2024-2025 season marked a turning point—a year of revival and renewed hope. The selection of Jayden Daniels as the second overall pick injected an immediate jolt of energy into the Commanders. With his electrifying blend of athleticism and precision, Daniels quickly became the face of a new era. Under fresh leadership and a revamped coaching staff, the team embraced a winning mentality, building a culture of camaraderie and accountability that had been sorely lacking in recent years.

The energy surrounding the team was palpable this season. The stadium, once half-empty, was now a sea of burgundy and gold, filled with the roar of passionate fans. It felt like the entire region was united behind the Commanders, a sense of community and shared excitement that had been missing for far too long. The echoes of past disappointments faded away, replaced by a chorus of optimism and belief.

While the loss in the NFC Championship stings, it shouldn’t overshadow the incredible progress this team has made. They defied expectations, exceeding all predictions and proving that they are a force to be reckoned with. This season was a testament to the power of belief, hard work, and the unwavering support of a dedicated fanbase.

The Commanders have built a strong foundation for the future. With Jayden Daniels leading the charge, and the lessons learned from this season, the team has found its footing and is poised to make a lasting impact on the NFL landscape.