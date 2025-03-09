The big, “bhad” feud between Alabama Barker and Danielle Bregoli

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

If you thought 2024 was the year of diss tracks with Drake and Kendrick Lamar (see here if you live under a rock), you were absolutely wrong. In 2025, rapper Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie and in the meme world as “Cash Me Ousside” girl, and Alabama Barker, nepo-baby of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Kardashian stepdaughter, have topped this in the messiest way possible. Let me, a chronically online person, explain why.

It all started when Bregoli shared a post to her Instagram story, saying “@alabamabarker took my man.” This absolutely broke the internet, as the two very prominent social media stars had been linked together in the past, with many assuming they were friends. Bregoli posted this soon after revealing that she had been undergoing chemotherapy for blood cancer, not long after announcing her child with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn.

Over Cooked by Bhad Bhabie

At first, the feud was just like others that the two had separately been involved in, but then, Bregoli took out her frustrations in the recording studio. The release of Bregoli’s song, Over Cooked, broke the internet, as in the song, she accused the 19-year-old of having sexual relationships with both Soulja Boy and Tyga, even accusing her of having terminated a pregnancy with Tyga.

Interestingly enough, Tyga is known to have been linked to Kylie Jenner, whom he presumably was dating while she was still underage, and Blac Chyna, who he has a baby with while she is also the mother to Rob Kardashian’s daughter.

Barker immediately went online to dismiss these rumors, as did the two rappers. Barker then responded with her diss track titled, Cry Bhabie, where she once again called Bregoli a liar. She even furthered the drama by making claims that Le Vaughn had actually hit her up, that Le Vaughn and Bregoli’s best friend had actually been hooking up, and that Bregoli had asked Le Vaughn if she should dye her hair blonde, just like Barker.

Cry Bhabie by Alabama Barker

Then, Bregoli came out with another diss track, titled Ms. Whitman, making a nod to the movie character, Alabama Whitman, that Barker was named after. In this song, she sampled Kanye West’s Carnival, and once again made nods to Tyga and Soulja Boy. This time, she also claimed Barker has had sex with over a thousand people, including multiple NFL players at once, and made fun of her for being hospitalized for vaping. She also took shots at Kourtney Kardashian, Barker’s stepmom, making fun of her for getting her “sister’s second hand,” as it has been documented in the past that Travis Barker had an obsession with her sister, Kim.

After the diss track was released, Bregoli went live on Instagram and played a clip of a “remix” with Kanye West. She also posted screenshots of texts she claimed to be from his wife, Bianca Censori, showing support. Since then, West has come out saying he was contacted by Travis Barker and that he didn’t know what was going on and simply cleared the sample, and that the verse that Bregoli played on live was AI.

Ms. Whitman by Bhad Bhabie

Since the release of Ms. Whitman, Barker has not yet responded, but she has leaked samples of a diss track where she comes for Bregoli’s baby daughter. This beef is far from over, and I will be sat and ready for the updates.