This article is going to be a love letter to my boyfriend. I am 21 years old and have never made it to a year-long relationship until…now. This will be uploaded on my 1st anniversary (let’s hope we don’t break up super soon because THAT would be embarrassing). Honestly, when I realized it was a year, I initially felt confused. Did we make it that long? We survived a year’s worth of arguments, being away from each other, living together, and everything that screams commitment. Do I ask him if he still likes me even through all this? Yes. Why? Because I didn’t think I was destined for a long-term relationship. I just didn’t know it was an option. I mean, a year with me, Brooklyn? It sounded impossible in my head. I’ve always been known for being loud, random, and just not the kind of girl you could picture to be long-term. I did dream of a long-term relationship in my past, but I never could’ve imagined it being with me. I pictured it as a future with them and a different kind of me. An older, more “grown” version of me, or that they would want a different me. I didn’t think anyone would like me. Past relationships had ended over arguments that just couldn’t be fixed no matter how much I begged. It was as if it broke under pressure. The pieces were at my feet and instead of gluing pieces together, I was just left with pieces. When I got with my boyfriend, during every argument I found myself filled with dread as I waited for the final “We’re done,” but instead of that, I experienced something else. I experienced understanding. Something I am not used to. I find myself realizing when it’s the right person you will try to make it work. The major things aren’t as major. We compromise a lot, two different kinds of people with different communication styles can lead to miscommunication and misunderstanding. Even then we make it work. No matter what, we make it work.

Let’s start at the beginning though. I met him in Programming with C++, to preface I felt dread coming into that class. I suck with technology unless it’s video games because modding the Sims is 1,000 times easier than making a function. Anyway, my eyes drew to him, as corny as it sounds. His hair was split dyed pink and green. I was so enthralled I knew I had to talk to this boy. I invited him to my table, the table right behind him, and got his name and well….it started from there. We started hanging out, taking walks around campus at night, and dancing under the streetlights. We just talked for hours and hours getting to know each other. It was odd, it felt oddly romantic. I found myself eager to program because I knew when I was in that class I got the chance to be with him. It was always worth it. He ended up helping me understand functions and all the things that made me so confused. He helped me understand the information. Was it because he was my cute tutor? Maybe. But let’s be honest, learning is way easier when you’re entertained. Whenever he talked, I was entertained. I was locked in on every word, maybe that’s why the information seemed easier. It’s because of him.

Anyway, we both passed the class and even when it ended, we didn’t stop. We continued exploring Blacksburg and taking care of our love, making it blossom. I feel like I am in a rom-com with him. I listen to Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter songs and go, oh my gosh this is us. I send him Instagram reels, I take snaps at the grocery store, and I just see us in everything. Not everything is rainbows and hearts, we have hard days. There are days when the stress of college, our health, and everything piles on top of us, but we break it down. We work together. If that means spending our nights at the library or only seeing each other for a few minutes a day, it doesn’t matter. We make it work. It may be a rough road, I may get overstimulated and argue. He may shut down and need space. No matter what, we go back to each other. We are kind of like Alpha Centauri A and Alpha Centauri B, we orbit each other and shine brightly together.

I want to marry this boy, the likelihood of this happening may or may not be in our favor. I don’t care. I find myself hopeful as he kisses my forehead and holds me close. I never felt this cared for. I am not used to being treated like a precious object. Something valued. Something of worth. Do I sound delusional? Probably. Do I care? No. This is the happiest I’ve ever been. I don’t care if I sound like a fool or if I sound too optimistic, but I thank the world for being able to experience this kind of love.