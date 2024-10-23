The 2024 Presidential Election – What to Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

The 2024 Presidential election is rapidly approaching, and this one is big. This year American citizens will elect the next President of the U.S. during a crucial time in American politics. Hot issues like women’s reproductive rights, voting rights, immigration and the economy are huge driving factors for voters at the polls this year. Here are 5 things to know about the upcoming presidential election.

When and Where can People Vote?

Before you plan to vote, make sure to check your voter registration. The voter registration deadline in Virginia is October 15th . Election Day is November 5th, however, most states in the U.S. allow early and absentee ballot voting. For example, in Virginia, early voting is available to residents from September 20th to November 2nd. If you are out of state and want to vote in Virginia, absentee ballot requests are due October 25th by 5:00 pm. There are designated early voting locations and designated election-day voting locations. To learn where you should go to vote, you can visit your state’s Department of Elections online website for maps, guidance and what to bring to the polls.

How Important is the President?

The President of the United States is both the head of government and the head of state. The president’s job is to carry out the laws both created and put in place by Congress. On top of these duties, the President is also the commander-in-chief. The commander-in-chief vows to keep the citizens of the United States safe. You may be wondering what these big titles mean. Well, as head of government and head of state, the President is allowed to nominate supreme court justices and cabinet members, veto and sign bills and draw up treaties with the help of the Senate, among other things. As commander-in-chief, the president is allowed to send troops when necessary to keep our nation safe and secure and hold the responsibility of the commander during a war. To summarize this all, the President of the United States is essentially the face of the nation in talks with foreign countries and has a large stake inside of the government.

Who are the Candidates?

The Democratic Party’s candidate for the 2024 election is the current Vice President, Kamala Harris and The Republican Party’s candidate for the 2024 election is former President Donald Trump. Kamala Harris’s running mate is Tim Walz, who is the current governor of Minnesota. Donald Trump’s running mate is current U.S. senator, JD Vance.

What issues do each candidate stand for?

In early September, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz collectively released a policy guide to give voters an inside look at a Harris-Walz presidency. Inside the guide, the Democratic nominee explained that her overarching issue of focus is the cost of living. As for other issues, a Harris-Walz presidency would support an “opportunity economy”, a revival of the border security bill, a woman’s right to choose and the securing of a ceasefire deal in the Israel-Gaza war, just to name a few popular policies. The Republican nominee, Donald Trump, has explained that his overarching issues of focus include the economy and cracking down on law and order. As for other issues, a Trump-Vance presidency would support lower energy costs, completing the wall construction, mass deportations and cuts to climate regulations in an attempt to boost the American car industry.

Why should you vote?