Starting your time at Virginia Tech the right way

It’s hard for me to believe that my time here at Virginia Tech is almost over. The past three years have felt like nothing less than a blur, but were nothing short of some of the best years of my life. From amazing friendships to the endless amount of opportunities that Virginia Tech had to offer me, I wouldn’t change anything about the way my college career has gone. If you’re just getting used to the amazing community Blacksburg has to offer, here’s some advice that I can give you as a senior.
- It’s okay to feel lonely
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The biggest difference between college and high school that nobody seems to really talk about is how isolating it can feel. For me personally, going from a small high school in New Jersey where I was with the same classmates that I had gone to kindergarten with for eight hours a day to a state university with over 30,000 students who had entirely different schedules was a major change in my life. While it did feel sad sometimes spending almost my entire day alone, the more I looked around, the more I noticed just how many people spent their time alone. Now, three years later, I can confidently say that I am completely comfortable with spending a significant amount of my time alone.
- Put yourself out there
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You are most likely not going to spend the rest of your time at college with the people in your dorm hall, and that is okay! At a school like VT, there are so many different opportunities to meet people. Join clubs that gauge your interest, apply for an on campus job or just say hi to the people next to you in class, the possibilities to make genuine friendships that last a lifetime are endless.
- Stay organized and on top of your school work
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The amount of independence is not only reflected in your day to day life, but in your academics as well. It is so easy to fall behind on classes. Make sure you are using some sort of tool to help you stay on top of your courses. Personally, I use Outlook Calendar to organize my daily schedule, as well as a Google Sheet to chronologically sort out my assignments, readings, exams and projects throughout the semester.
- Explore what Blacksburg has to offer outside of VT’s campus
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Yes, Virginia Tech is a massive school in an extremely small town, but there’s more to do outside of the university than you think. From downtown nightlife, beautiful hikes and great locally owned restaurants and shops, there are so many hidden gems that I would recommend looking for earlier rather than later.