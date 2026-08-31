Starting your time at Virginia Tech the right way

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s hard for me to believe that my time here at Virginia Tech is almost over. The past three years have felt like nothing less than a blur, but were nothing short of some of the best years of my life. From amazing friendships to the endless amount of opportunities that Virginia Tech had to offer me, I wouldn’t change anything about the way my college career has gone. If you’re just getting used to the amazing community Blacksburg has to offer, here’s some advice that I can give you as a senior.