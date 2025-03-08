Sober Refreshers for Every Spring Break Mood 

In the mood for a refreshing health boost? Check out these mocktails to improve your physical health and whatever emotion you’re feeling.
Feeling Bummed Out
The pineapple in this mocktail is filled with tryptophan, which boosts serotonin, improving
your bad mood! Mix these ingredients for a sip of joy.
• 3 oz. pineapple juice
• 3-4 oz. non-alcoholic ginger beer
• 1 fresh lime halved (plus slices for garnish)
• ice for serving
Feeling Stressed
This delicious drink will calm your nerves! It’s rich in turmeric, which increases brain-
derived neurotrophic, reducing stress and anxiety.
• 1 tablespoon Ground Ginger
• 1 tablespoon Turmeric
• 1 lemon
• 1 tablespoon honey• 8 oz Sparkling water
Feeling Restless
Get some zzz’s with this tasty mocktail! Its tart cherry juice elevates the body’s melatonin
and decreases inflammation for a good night’s sleep.
• 4 cherries
• ½ cup tart cherry juice
• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
• 3-4 ounces club soda
Feeling Bloated
This satisfyingly spicy mocktail has ginger, an anti-inflammatory. Gulp it down to ease
digestion and reduce bloating.
• 4 teaspoons ginger
• ¼ cup lime juice
• 1 tablespoons honey
• 2 cups seltzer water
• Mint leaves and lime slices for garnishing
Feeling Tired
This mocktail has got you! Green tea has caffeine to wake you up, with way more nutrients
than coffee.
• Juice of 2 Limes
• 6 oz. Green Tea
• 2 oz. Ginger Ale or Sparkling Apple Juice
• Fresh Mint as garnish.
Feeling Achy
Heal Yourself with a magic mocktail! This drink is packed with nutrients like potassium and magnesium to relieve aches and pains. Blend it up and bye bye headache!
• 2 cups cubed cantaloupe
• 1 tbs juiced lime
• 4 mint leaves
• Lemon or lime club soda
• Optional: honey or maple syrup
Feeling Lazy
Pump things up and go bananas! They’ve got dopamine that regulates your mood and
increases motivation and focus. Blend these ingredients for a delicious dose of ambition!
• ½ cup light coconut milk
• 1 banana, sliced
• 1 tbsp lime juice
• 2 tablespoons maple syrup
• ½ cup club soda
• Ice cubes
Feeling Nauseous
Settle your stomach with a comforting refreshment! This mocktail is packed with tasty
apples and ginger. Their nutrients are easy on the stomach and reduce nausea!
• 3 oz apple cider
• 1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
• 6 mint leaves
• 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
• 1 teaspoon ginger
• 3 oz ginger ale