Sober Refreshers for Every Spring Break Mood 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

In the mood for a refreshing health boost? Check out these mocktails to improve your physical health and whatever emotion you’re feeling.

Feeling Bummed Out

The pineapple in this mocktail is filled with tryptophan, which boosts serotonin, improving

your bad mood! Mix these ingredients for a sip of joy.

• 3 oz. pineapple juice

• 3-4 oz. non-alcoholic ginger beer

• 1 fresh lime halved (plus slices for garnish)

• ice for serving

Feeling Stressed

This delicious drink will calm your nerves! It’s rich in turmeric, which increases brain-

derived neurotrophic, reducing stress and anxiety.

• 1 tablespoon Ground Ginger

• 1 tablespoon Turmeric

• 1 lemon

• 1 tablespoon honey• 8 oz Sparkling water

Feeling Restless

Get some zzz’s with this tasty mocktail! Its tart cherry juice elevates the body’s melatonin

and decreases inflammation for a good night’s sleep.

• 4 cherries

• ½ cup tart cherry juice

• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

• 3-4 ounces club soda

Feeling Bloated

This satisfyingly spicy mocktail has ginger, an anti-inflammatory. Gulp it down to ease

digestion and reduce bloating.

• 4 teaspoons ginger

• ¼ cup lime juice

• 1 tablespoons honey

• 2 cups seltzer water

• Mint leaves and lime slices for garnishing

Feeling Tired

This mocktail has got you! Green tea has caffeine to wake you up, with way more nutrients

than coffee.

• Juice of 2 Limes

• 6 oz. Green Tea

• 2 oz. Ginger Ale or Sparkling Apple Juice

• Fresh Mint as garnish.

Feeling Achy

Heal Yourself with a magic mocktail! This drink is packed with nutrients like potassium and magnesium to relieve aches and pains. Blend it up and bye bye headache!

• 2 cups cubed cantaloupe

• 1 tbs juiced lime

• 4 mint leaves

• Lemon or lime club soda

• Optional: honey or maple syrup

Feeling Lazy

Pump things up and go bananas! They’ve got dopamine that regulates your mood and

increases motivation and focus. Blend these ingredients for a delicious dose of ambition!

• ½ cup light coconut milk

• 1 banana, sliced

• 1 tbsp lime juice

• 2 tablespoons maple syrup

• ½ cup club soda

• Ice cubes

Feeling Nauseous

Settle your stomach with a comforting refreshment! This mocktail is packed with tasty

apples and ginger. Their nutrients are easy on the stomach and reduce nausea!

• 3 oz apple cider

• 1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

• 6 mint leaves

• 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

• 1 teaspoon ginger

• 3 oz ginger ale