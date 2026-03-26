Senioritis: A Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Today officially marks 50 days until graduation, and I don’t know about you, but senioritis has hit me hard.

Every day feels like a scramble to make last-minute memories: hanging out with friends, soaking up my final “lasts” in Blacksburg, and trying to appreciate every moment before it’s over. Somewhere in that chaos, I’ll suddenly remember I had a two-page reflection due at 11:59 the night before.

Honestly, at this point I’ve considered it a personal win if I make it to my MWF pathways class even once a week.

And can you blame us? Massive, life-altering changes are right around the corner: graduation, jobs, moving, and the terrifying question of what’s next? Yet somehow we’re still expected to care about a reading assignment for a class we only took to fulfill a random credit requirement.

But as tempting as it is to mentally check out completely, none of us wants to end up repeating the stress, burnout, and all-nighters as a super senior. So, while we’re soaking up our final weeks, it’s also time to find ways to stay just motivated enough to make it across the finish line.

Here’s how to survive senioritis without sacrificing your GPA or your last semester of fun.

Do Assignments As Soon As They Hit Your Calendar

The easiest way to make senioritis worse is letting everything pile up until the last minute. Instead of ignoring assignments until the night they’re due, try tackling them as soon as they’re available. Even if you just start an outline or knock out a discussion post early, you’ll thank yourself later when you’re not writing a paper at 11:30 p.m.

Think in Small Increments

Looking at the rest of the semester as one giant stretch can feel overwhelming. Instead, break it down into smaller checkpoints. Think of it like “do X, then Y, then Z.” Finish this assignment, get through this week of classes, and suddenly you’re that much closer to the next thing you’re looking forward to. For me, I have something planned almost every weekend after spring break, so I treat each week as a checkpoint: finish the work I need to get done, then enjoy the weekend plans waiting on the other side. When you focus on smaller steps instead of the entire semester, the finish line feels a lot more manageable.

Take Advantage of the Random Free Time

Maybe you only have two classes a day, or there’s a huge gap between them that usually ends up being doomscrolling time. Instead of letting those hours disappear, try using them to knock out smaller assignments or get started on bigger ones. Personally, I’ve realized my three-hour gaps between classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays are when I get most of my homework done. That way, when the evening rolls around, I’m free to do any activities that might pop up.

Hold Yourself (and Your Friends) Accountable

Plan study dates, meet up at Newman, and even just sit together while everyone works on their own assignments. Knowing your friends are also trying to get things done can make it a lot easier to stay on track.

In just a few weeks, the late-night study sessions and ridiculously busy schedules will be over. I know senioritis makes it tempting to check out completely, but these last couple of weeks also something worth enjoying. So finish the assignments, enjoy the parties, and soak up every last moment of senior year; because before we know it, we’ll be walking across the stage and wondering where the time went.