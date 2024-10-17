Remembering Morgan Harrington: 15 Years Later, Her Kindness Endures 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fifteen years ago, the Virginia Tech community lost a bright, kind soul when Morgan Harrington was taken from us too soon. Morgan was a young woman with a heart full of compassion, driven by a dream to become a teacher and inspire the next generation. Her warmth, kindness, and generous spirit left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

As a Hokie, Morgan embodied the values of Virginia Tech—service, love, and community. She was a dedicated student who sought to make the world a better place through education. Those who knew her speak of her bright smile and how she always went out of her way to lift up others. Whether it was helping a fellow classmate or lending a listening ear to a friend in need, Morgan touched countless lives with her kindness.

Morgan’s dream was to nurture and teach, a calling she was deeply passionate about. Though her journey was tragically cut short, her spirit continues to live on through the memories of those who knew her and through the countless lives that have been inspired by her story. The love she spread within her community reminds us all of the importance of compassion and empathy, values she held dear.

In the years since her passing, Morgan’s legacy has sparked action and awareness. Her memory continues to encourage conversations about safety, advocacy, and the importance of looking out for one another. While the pain of her loss is still felt deeply, we can honor her by continuing to foster kindness in our daily lives—just as she did.

As we reflect on the 15 years since we lost Morgan, let us take a moment to remember the light she brought into the world. Her kindness will never be forgotten, and her legacy continues to remind us to be better for one another.

Resources for Students and Non-Students

If you or someone you know is struggling or in need of support, please reach out. There are resources available:

Virginia Tech Students:

Cook Counseling Center

Phone: (540) 231-6557

Offers free and confidential mental health services for students.

Women’s Center at Virginia Tech

Phone: (540) 231-7806

Provides advocacy and support for survivors of violence and other resources related to personal safety.

Non-Students:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Provides free and confidential support for people in distress, 24/7.

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network)

Phone: 1-800-656-4673

National sexual assault hotline providing confidential, crisis support.

Morgan’s kindness and love for teaching continue to inspire us. Let’s honor her by lifting each other up and spreading kindness wherever we go.