Productive Hobbies Instead of Doomscrolling 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With technology being so prominent in our lives today, I have been trying to take on activities and hobbies that do not require me to be on my phone or laptop and let me relax. So, here is a list of a few things you can also try to get more in tune with your creative side and do not revolve around technology.

Coloring

Bringing this one back from our childhoods, I personally have loved coloring as a way to turn my brain off and get creative. There are so many nice coloring books out there or if you like leaning into your artistic side, you can make the templates yourself. Then grab any coloring supplies you want to color the pages in and just have fun.

Bedazzling

A fun way to take something you already have and make it new again is with bedazzling. I have seen this one all over TikTok and love the idea of it. You can buy a kit to get started, and it is super simple with minimal supplies involved. Then grab anything you want to see shiny and new, and get to work. Adding rhinestones to everything I own has been highly addictive for me.

Journaling

Journaling is great to express your ideas, feelings, or anything else you might want to write about. Plus, it is a great hobby that does not involve being on your phone. I like to journal at night to reflect on my day, but whenever you have time works just as well. If you are not sure where to start, there are lots of great journals that prompt you on what to write about.

Reading

Another hobby I fell in love with last year was reading. Before that, the last time I read was probably for high school assigned readings and now I have a Kindle that I use pretty much daily. The great thing about reading is that there is something for everyone, and you can find what genre interests you the most. It can also be a cheap activity, since you can rent books from the library if you do not want to buy them. You can also start a book club with your friends to discuss your thoughts and get others involved.

Crafting

Anything from crocheting to scrapbooking is a great creative outlet. This can be the perfect way to de-stress after a long day. I personally have found so many great crafting kits at the store, so start there for all of your supplies in one easy place. The crochet kits and candle making kits are so much fun, and these are great to do with friends if you all want to get together and have a craft night.

Baking

Baking is a hobby I want to get more into this year. Not only is it fun and keeps you off your phone, but you also get to eat the fruits of your labor when you are done. What could be better than that. There are so many amazing recipes on Pinterest or TikTok, and you can experiment with making all kinds of desserts at any skill level. Related to this, I enjoy making my coffee at home now too. This saves you a few dollars and is another fun way to test out different flavors and latte recipes.