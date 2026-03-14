This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you remember back in middle school math class when you learned about the differences between prime, composite and infinite numbers? Well, for me, there was always that one mathematical term that stuck out to me because I thought it was funny, pi.

What is pi, you may ask? Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to the diameter of that circle. Regardless of the circle size, the ratio will always equal pi. In decimal form, the value of pi is 3.14.

When you see a circle, it’s connected. It goes on forever and ever with no stopping. As a result, pi is an irrational number, meaning its decimal form never ends. So, to keep things interesting and entertaining, my middle and high school teachers, along with many others around the world, would celebrate Pi Day. March 14, aka 3/14, represents the first three digits of the infinite number.

So, here are a few ways to celebrate the mathematical holiday.

EAT CIRCULAR FOODS As silly as it sounds, eating circular food is a fun way to commemorate the day. You can even make a whole day’s worth of meals from it. Breakfast Pancakes

Breakfast quiche

Bagels

Coffee, juice, beverage of choice (served in round mugs, of course) Lunch Various pizzas

Charcuterie boards Round crackers, cheese wheels, pepperoni slices, grapes

Dinner Chicken pot pie

Shepherd’s pie

Quesadillas (two tortilla versions, not folded over) Desserts Pie (obviously)

Doughnuts

Cookies

Moon Pies

Macarons

Round ice cream cookie sandwiches Bonus points if anything has the pi symbol iced on it (π)

WATCH MATHEMATICAL MOVIES Many movies focus on mathematical prodigies or instances; here are a few to name. Good Will Hunting (1997) This drama follows Will Hunting, a young man who has a genius-level IQ but chooses to work as a janitor at MIT. However, when Will manages to solve a difficult graduate-level math problem, his talents are then discovered by a professor who wants to help him reach his potential. As Will later gets arrested, the Professor makes a deal to get leniency for him if he agrees to get treatment from a therapist. Pi (1998) If you enjoy psychological dramas, conspiracy, suspense, mystery, or horror consider watching Pi. Max, a paranoid mathematician, searches for a key number that will unlock the universal patterns found in nature. As he is pushed to his limits, he spirals between brilliance and obsession. A Beautiful Mind (2001) Based on the true story of mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr., the film focuses on how Nash had a bright future since he had won the Nobel Prize for his groundbreaking work in game theory. Due to his achievements, he became heavily relied on and was recruited to assist the military with code-breaking duties. The high stakes and pressure that came with the job began taking a toll on him, and he started developing mental illnesses such as schizophrenia. The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015) A biographical drama, The Man Who Knew Infinity, is a movie which was adapted from a book of the same name, follows the story of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. The movie captures the life and academic career of Ramanujan and his friendship with his mentor, Professor G.H. Hardy. Hidden Figures (2016) This is a true story that follows three African American female mathematicians at NASA: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, who worked behind one of the most prominent operations in history, the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, while dealing with racial and gender discrimination. HAVE SOME FRIENDLY COMPETITION Memorize as many digits of π as you can: 3.14159265358979323846… and see how many you can list. You can make it competitive amongst friends or coworkers. Do math puzzles and brain teasers with friends to see who can do them faster and correctly.

If you are not a math aficionado or math is not as prominent in your life anymore, that’s okay. At least you now know of one of the most popular “holidays” in a mathematician or teacher’s life. Now go eat some pizza!