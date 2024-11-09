This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

One of the most attractive features of TikTok is its For You Page (FYP) algorithm that assembles personalized content. The FYP often contains viral trends, which typically fuel interest in products and encourage impulsive buying and excessive consumption. While TikTok provides entertaining content, it also contributes to an unhealthy amount of overconsumption.

TikTok Influence on Consumers

The Algorithm’s Power: The FYP algorithm is designed to engage users by creating a feed catered entirely to their interests. The more the user interacts with the posts on their feed, the more the algorithm learns about their likes and dislikes, boosting items they might want. The algorithm pushes viral products, like the Stanley cup and its accessories, to users who are most likely to respond to that content. With the recent implementation of TikTok Shop, these products can now be purchased directly through the app, which makes it even easier for users to buy items they see in their feed–further driving impulsive purchases and excessive consumption.

FOMO: Trends come and go; that’s what makes them trends. However, as a society, we fall into them so fast, enabling overconsumption. The FYP’s constant change of trends makes it easy for users to feel left behind if they cannot participate. In younger audiences, FOMO, Fear of Missing Out, is prevalent, creating pressure to stay in the loop and compete with their peers.

Influencers: Influencers drive consumption on TikTok by recommending products to their followers. While some influencers promote products they enjoy, others are paid by brands to endorse their products in sponsored content. With TikTok Shop, influencers can link their recommendations directly to purchasable items, making it seamless for followers to buy products on impulse. Consumers trust influencers’ opinions when they believe they use those products in their daily lives. The rise of influencers has intensified the feeling of needing to buy all the products they introduce, further fueling the cycle of consumption.

Resisting Overconsumption:

Mindfulness: To counter overconsumption, you should practice mindful shopping. Before purchasing something off TikTok Shop or an influencer’s Amazon Storefront, consider if the product is something you can see yourself using in the long run or just for a moment. Questions like “Is this worth the investment?” or “Why do I want it?” can help stop impulsive buying and ensure your purchases align with your wants or needs.

As the holiday season approaches, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the potential for overconsumption on platforms like TikTok is heightened. The combination of trends, influencer promo codes, and the convenience of TikTok Shop can amplify the impulsiveness of purchases. Remember to practice mindfulness when it comes to buying during the holidays!