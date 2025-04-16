The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever feeling bored and don’t have any idea of what to do? Do you ever feel like you want to try something new, but you have no clue where to start? Well, you’re in luck! These are my top four favorite hobbies to get into whether you’re trying to relax or just trying something different.

Air-dry Clay Air-dry clay is one of the best hobbies to partake in when you have any extra free time. It’s your chance to be creative and do something fun and low maintenance. Although it can get a little messy, sometimes it is good to go out of your way to make a mess. Life is messy and doing something a little bit messy to produce something you love is worth it. Not only that, but there are also so many things you can make with air-dry clay. You can make trinket dishes, magnets, jewelry and much more. Also, if you’re feeling a bit more creative, you can even paint your projects and gloss it to make it last for as long as you’d like! The list is endless of what you can do with it, so why not give it a shot? Reading What is all there to say about reading? Sitting down and reading a book is one of the best feelings in the world. Diving into a book is a one-way ticket to getting immersed in a different world. Whether it’s fiction or non-fiction, you can pick up a book and escape the real world for as long as you want. Even when people say that they’re not huge readers, it’s nice to give it a shot. Also, it doesn’t have to be a physical book, audiobooks count just as much! Next time you’re fiending for an escape from real life, pick up a book and take an adventure inside its own little world. Coloring When it comes to coloring, it is my number one de-stressor in life. Whenever I have a minor inconvenience, I always lean towards coloring. I put on some nice, relaxing music, grab a snack and color like my life depends on it. You can do so much with coloring, and not to mention, it’s so satisfying. You can color with pencils, markers or crayons, and it will always be satisfying to watch. Whenever you need major vibes of relaxation, do not knock coloring until you try it! Video Games It’s been said before, and I’ll say it again. Video games are a great hobby. Like reading, depending on what you play, you can escape into a new little world. Or you can be competitive to the full extent. I know a lot of people play video games, but if you have not, it is definitely worth a shot. There are so many kinds of games and taking the time to get into one can create a nice learning experience and overall, a lot of relaxation.

Overall, life is hard. Life gets messy and complicated, and it’s nice to take time for yourself. Whether or not you’ve tried any or all of the things listed above, it is important to find something meaningful to you that makes you enjoy what you’re doing in your free time. Hobbies are important to have, and it never hurts to try something new!