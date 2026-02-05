How to own the career fair

If you’re a student in the Pamplin College of Business, I’m sure you already know that today is the big day—Business Horizons! For those of you who don’t know, Business Horizons is the bi-annual career fair held in Squires Commonwealth Ballroom, where a variety of companies come to recruit students to either intern or work for their company full-time. In the fall, the career fair is two days long, and in the spring, it is one. The best part about Business Horizons is that it is open to all colleges, you don’t need to be a business major to attend! While there are a smaller number of companies that attend the fair in the Spring, it is still an amazing opportunity to practice networking, learn more about the industry you are interested in, and, most importantly, get job and internship opportunities.
I’m currently in my junior year here at Virginia Tech, and I’m majoring in Accounting, meaning that Business Horizons is a big deal for me. If you are also a business major, you know how emphasized attendance to the career fair is, with several professors even requiring attendance as a portion of your grade. This can make it extremely stressful for students, especially those going for the first time. And yes, I’ll be honest, it can be an extremely stressful environment. However, if you prepare how I do for the career fair, as someone who has gotten several internship offers from putting myself out there and attending and maximizing my experience, it is an extremely valuable experience.
- Prepare your resume and elevator pitch
-
Having a professional resume that markets your experiences and skills as a student is the most important thing. Your resume is your potential employer’s first impression of you, so make sure it is up to date, accurate, and markets you well. On Virginia Tech’s Career Services Website, there are several tips on how to perfect your resume. There are also a variety of templates that you can use to create your perfect resume! It’s important to tailor your resume to represent that you are a college student. Keep it concise, but also make sure it outlines the best of you! Make sure you bring paper copies to give to recruiters.
An elevator pitch, for those of you who don’t know, is a script you create for yourself on how to introduce yourself to companies. Virginia Tech’s Career Services Website also has tips on how to perfect your elevator pitch. It should align with your resume but also go slightly deeper into your goals as a student. You don’t need to go read off a script to a recruiter. Instead, memorize what makes you marketable and helps you stand out!
- Dress professionally
-
When you are attending the career fair, you are marketing yourself as an individual to companies. As humans, our first impression of another individual often lies in their appearance. There are several guides online on how to dress business professionally.
- Utilize your campus resources
-
Previously, I mentioned resources from Virginia Tech’s Career Services Website, but did you know that you can actually schedule appointments with the career center? From resume reviews, mock interviews, and even the ability to rent professional attire, there are so many opportunities to utilize the career center. You can schedule appointments with the Career Center via Handshake.
- Update or create your LinkedIn profile
-
Make sure your LinkedIn is up to date! Professionals utilize LinkedIn greatly to stay in touch with students, especially the ones they recruit from college fairs such as Business Horizons. Having connections with those in the industry and building your network is key. As you post your academic and professional accomplishments, your network can see. It’s a great tool for marketing yourself as an individual and keeping you in the minds of the people you talk to.
Another important thing I recommend is to always message the recruiter or professional that you speak to and connect with a thank you message. Something along the lines of “Hi, Tom! I really enjoyed speaking with you today at Business Horizons about … and getting to learn more about your company. Thank you for taking the time to come down to Virginia Tech and speak with students like me, it’s lovely to connect with you!” always seems to work just fine. Your experience at Business Horizons doesn’t end when you leave the fair, always follow up, especially if you are interested. Recruiters aren’t going to beg students to come work for them. You need to make yourself known.
- Go with confidence!
-
Everyone, and I mean every single person, is nervous when they attend an event as big as Business Horizons, especially for the first time. Just remember, the recruiters want to learn about you just as much as you want to learn about their company. Another thing to remember is that you are capable. Virginia Tech is an amazing school, and getting here in the first place is an amazing accomplishment in the first place. Take a deep breath, put a smile on that face, practice that handshake, and put your best foot forward, because you got this!