How to own the career fair

If you’re a student in the Pamplin College of Business, I’m sure you already know that today is the big day—Business Horizons! For those of you who don’t know, Business Horizons is the bi-annual career fair held in Squires Commonwealth Ballroom, where a variety of companies come to recruit students to either intern or work for their company full-time. In the fall, the career fair is two days long, and in the spring, it is one. The best part about Business Horizons is that it is open to all colleges, you don’t need to be a business major to attend! While there are a smaller number of companies that attend the fair in the Spring, it is still an amazing opportunity to practice networking, learn more about the industry you are interested in, and, most importantly, get job and internship opportunities.

I’m currently in my junior year here at Virginia Tech, and I’m majoring in Accounting, meaning that Business Horizons is a big deal for me. If you are also a business major, you know how emphasized attendance to the career fair is, with several professors even requiring attendance as a portion of your grade. This can make it extremely stressful for students, especially those going for the first time. And yes, I’ll be honest, it can be an extremely stressful environment. However, if you prepare how I do for the career fair, as someone who has gotten several internship offers from putting myself out there and attending and maximizing my experience, it is an extremely valuable experience.