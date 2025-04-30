My Most Anticipated Book Releases for This Spring And Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life by Suleika Jaouad

Releases April 22 Though this book will be released by the time this article is published, I likely won’t get a chance to read it until after finals season is over. The Book of Alchemy is about the art of journaling, exploring what it can mean to different people and how to engage with it as a tool of self-reflection. As an avid “journaler” myself, I haven’t actually read a lot about journaling; I just do it. I haven’t really thought to dig deeper into my everyday life in the way that this book suggests, so I’m hoping it’ll give me new prompts and meaningful insights. However, the book isn’t just about the specific act of journaling; it’s an overall exploration into how a creative approach to each moment can make for a more vibrant, fulfilling life.

The Starving Saints by Caitlin Starling

Releases May 20 Honestly, this book seems like such a fever dream, but I need it immediately. This novel is a medieval gothic horror with cannibalism and lesbian romance. I mean, what more could you possibly want? On a real note, I’ve been meaning to get into more dark fantasy and horror-type novels, as I haven’t explored the genre much, and this book feels like a perfect way to explore it through elements I already enjoy. From the reviews I’ve read, it also seems like the three main characters (who are all women) are very intricately written, and you find yourself rooting for them despite the horrors of the plot. I’m also a huge fan of medieval period literature, so I’ll be curious (and excited) to see how Starling tackles that element of the setting.

Never Flinch by Stephen King

Releases May 27 As previously mentioned in my anticipations of The Starving Saints, I’ve been wanting to delve more into the horror genre in general. I figured, where better to start than with Stephen King? I wanted to read something newer of his; this is partially because his novels are widely discussed and I already know spoilers for many of them, and partially just to get a feel for the modern horror landscape. This novel has multiple storylines that all intertwine in some way, and it has a large element of crime and mystery which work in tandem with the aspects of horror. There are also a lot of prominent female characters, which is something else I’m excited for.

Summer at Mount Asama by Masashi Matsuie

Releases July 10 This story, set in Japan, follows a young man who’s just graduated college. The young man decides to join a prestigious architectural firm that is setting out to build the National Library of Modern Literature against a rival company. In joining the project, the man encounters four women that fundamentally alter his beliefs and outlook on the world. According to reviews from the original Japanese text, the story is beautifully written and gives the reader a new appreciation for the beauty of Japan’s landscape and culture. I personally love novels that aren’t afraid to really delve into intense, descriptive visuals that entrance the reader in the world of the story, so I’m really looking forward to this one. I also wonder if I’ll particularly relate to or understand the general perspective of the main character, given I’ll be reading it at a similar point in my life age-wise.

The Healing Hippo of Hinode Park by Michiko Aoyama

Releases August 14 Okay, I know this sounds like a book idea a five-year-old would come up with, but I’m actually really excited to see the way that childhood is incorporated into a story about people finding themselves in adulthood. The book centers around a hippo ride in a local park with an urban legend. The legend is: if you touch the hippo with a part of your body that is injured, you will see a faster recovery. Five neighbors next to the local park seek out the healing powers of the hippo for all different reasons, such as wanting better sight to see the world, or better hearing to listen to the happiness of others. The story ultimately explores the power of community and hope. I’ve been getting really into uplifting Japanese fiction novels lately after reading The Full Moon Coffee Shop by Mai Mochizuki a couple months ago, so this and Summer at Mount Asama are a continuation of that interest.

Katabasis by R.F. Kuang