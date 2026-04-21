My favorite songs for when the weather starts to warm up

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Blacksburg weather is extremely bipolar, which you know if you live here. Just on Saturday, it was a scorching 85 degrees, and yesterday, we hit a mere high of 55. Despite this, the weather has definitely drastically improved from the icy winter we dealt with at the beginning of the semester. In honor of this, here are some of the songs that scream “warm weather” in my mind.

Awaiting on You All – George Harrison

Maybe it’s because this song is fun and upbeat like summertime, or maybe it’s just that my best friend and fellow George stan showed me this in the heat of the summer. Either way, this song is criminally underrated, and one of my personal favorites from Harrison’s legendary triple LP. Awaiting on You All – 2014 Remaster by George Harrison

Have a Cigar – Pink Floyd

This is the song that got me into Pink Floyd (thanks, Dad!). Just the bass at the beginning of this song is enough to make me want to levitate. Think sitting in your backyard late at night during the summer with your dad as he drinks a beer, that’s what this song reminds me of. Have a Cigar by Pink Floyd

Otherside – Red Hot Chili Peppers

I remember the first time I ever listened to the Peppers, and I’ve been hooked ever since. Something about Anthony Kiedis’s vocals just gives chill, summertime vibes. This is personally my favorite song on Californication, which is a perfect album in my books. Otherside by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Only A Fool Would Say That – Steely Dan

Not only is this infamous John Lennon diss track iconic for its meaning, but it is an absolute banger. One thing about me is that I get down to Steely Dan, no matter the occasion. This is my favorite song to listen to at the beach. If I’m on the Spotify Jam, it’s getting played. Only A Fool Would Say That by Steely Dan

You Make Loving Fun – Fleetwood Mac

The Rumors album is the most-sold vinyl album for a reason. While most of the songs give me more of a fall vibe, this upbeat song about Christine McVie’s affair with lighting director Curry Grant after her public divorce from bandmate John McVie is everything summer should be. You Make Loving Fun – 2004 Remaster by Fleetwood Mac

Here Comes The Sun – The Beatles

The greatest band of all time’s greatest song. With over a billion streams on Spotify alone, this is by far the most popular Beatles song with our generation, and it isn’t even a Lennon-McCartney song! I don’t think I have to give more than the name of this song to tell you why it’s a summertime classic for me. Like a lot of people, this song is what got me into The Beatles in the first place, and it never fails to bring me back to my childhood. Here Comes The Sun – Remastered 2009 by The Beatles

American Pie – Don McLean

When I worked at my town pool the past couple of summers, this song was always a classic to put on the loudspeakers. On the 4th of July two years ago, I’m confident I played this song five times alone. Until Taylor Swift’s ten-minute version of her hit song, All Too Well, took over, this song was the longest song to ever be #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and for a good reason. American Pie by Don McLean

Africa – TOTO

This is another song that reminds me of my childhood. I don’t know where I first heard it, but I vividly remember dancing around to this song with my mom on multiple late summer nights. It’s fun, upbeat and an absolute classic that this list wouldn’t be complete without. Africa by TOTO

Down Under – Men At Work

Although a summer in Australia looks much different from a summer in the States, the fun, upbeat energy of this song is the main reason that it’s such a staple to me in the summertime. I’ve always wanted to go to Australia, and although that won’t be on my list of destinations this summer, this will still be in my top plays on Spotify for sure. Down Under by Men At Work

Mr. Brightside – The Killers