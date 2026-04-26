My Favorite Filipino Foods

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Food has always been more than just something to eat – it is culture, comfort, and connection all wrapped into one. For me, Filipino cuisine represents all of that and more. Whether it is a family gathering, a holiday, or just a regular weeknight, these dishes always find a way onto the table. As we approach May, which is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, I want to highlight some of my favorite Filipino dishes. Even if you are new to Filipino food or just looking for your next favorite meal, here are some of my personal favorites that deserve a spot on your plate that you should consider indulging in this month.

First up is adobo, a classic staple dish in the Philippines. What makes adobo so special is its simplicity –meat (usually chicken or pork) that is simmered in soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and spices. The result is a savory, tangy, and slightly salty flavor that, in my opinion, tastes better the next day. Traditionally, it is paired with rice and vegetables; my family likes to do bok choy. It is a simple and enjoyable dish. Perfect for any occasion.

Then there is lumpia, also known as the Filipino version of a spring roll. It is thin and crispy on the outside and packed with seasoned meat and vegetables on the inside. Lumpia is a staple that could probably be found at every celebration. In my own experience, it is nearly impossible to eat just one, especially when paired with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Another favorite is pancit, a noodle dish that comes in many variations but always symbolizes long life and good fortune. Whether it is stir-fried with vegetables, chicken, shrimp, or pork, pancit is both flavorful and comforting. It is often one of those dishes that brings people together as it is served in large portions at parties and special events.

For breakfast (or honestly, any time of day), I love sinangag, or garlic fried rice. Its simplicity of having leftover rice with hefty amounts of garlic and seasonings makes it enjoyable, especially as it is paired with eggs and leftover meats.

On the sweeter side of breakfast is champorado. If you have never heard of it, this dish offers a completely different experience from breakfast. Champorado is a rich chocolate rice porridge served warmly with a splash of milk. It might sound really sweet but it is a nice and delectable morning treat.

Two more dishes that I can not go without are pork menudo and afritada. Both dishes are tomato-based stews, but each has its own unique twist. Menudo is hearty and packed with pork, potatoes, and carrots, while afritada often includes chicken and a slightly sweeter, richer sauce. These dishes are staples when it comes to family dinner.

Filipino food is all about bold flavors, shared experiences, and a deep sense of tradition. Each dish tells a story –of family, culture, and home. Whether you grew up eating these meals or are trying them for the first time, there is something truly special about every bite.