My Favorite Fall Songs for your Playlist

With fall coming up (September 22nd) it’s that time of year to start curating your fall playlist! I (un-shamefully) started my fall festivities as soon as the -ber months started. September 1st I was making my pumpkin spice syrup and blasting my perfect playlist. So why not give others some amazing recommendations for your perfect fall?! Be warned: all of these are purely based on vibes that I love and you may not!

Insomniac- Memo Boy & Chakra Efedni

I like to sit outside on my porch in the fall, and when I read this is always a song that comes on! I think it has a certain feel of nostalgia to 2016, the tempo and muffled words. It’s not everyone’s favorite but it definitely is mine!

Landslide- Fleetwood Mac

The FIRST thing I picture is sitting outside as a kid, running through the piles of orange and yellow leaves. Now add a slow-mo picture, isn’t that perfect! My favorite thing about the song is the beautiful guitar, the perfect fall essence of changing seasons of life.

Cherry Wine (Live)- Hozier

HOZIER! A CLASSIC! Back to the reading image, this is another song that I wish and wish plays in my playlist every time I read. It feels like an autumn evening with a mug of hot cider in one hand, a book in the other, all wrapped in the coziest blanket ever.

Duvet- Bôa

Can’t you see this song in the background of a Gilmore Girls episode? Walking around Star’s Hollow with some headphones on breathing in the smell of Luke’s coffee and pumpkin pancakes?

Where is My Mind- Pixies

I mainly love the background ooh’s and aah’s of this song. It doesn’t SCREAM fall, but it is on my playlist year after year, probably just a sentimental thing.

Little Lion Man- Mumford and Sons

Now this song is PURELY sentimental. It was one of the first songs my parents ever had me listen to, and immediately it was a favorite. It always will be. But it also reminds me of new beginnings, maybe the start of college or the start of redefining the next season of your life. Whatever that may be, this is my favorite.

There she goes- The La’s

Now we all know why this song is here. The first episode of Gilmore Girls DUH! This show sets the entire tone of the show, everyone’s classic fall favorite.

Falling in love At a Coffee Shop- Landon Pigg

This is definitely a song for the end of fall, the gentle guitar feels like the perfect transition into winter with gentle snow and peace.

Cinnamon Girl- Lana Del Rey

Another fall classic I love. I imagine myself driving through the woods home to North Carolina. The trees are turning orange and the air is crisp and my wind blowing through my hair. Absolute perfection.

State Lines- Novo Amor

This is a new addition to my playlist this year! Which is odd cause I feel like it’s such a common fall song. My boyfriend made the perfect analogy for this song, it feels like sitting in a window watching the rain. Everything is a little dark and gloomy but in the best way.