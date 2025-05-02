The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Traveling has been woven into my life from the very beginning. Within six months of popping out of the womb, I was on a plane flying overseas—just me, my parents, and our overpacked luggage. Now, at 18, I’ve been able to visit four continents and over 15 countries. While I have cherished all my travels, these are a few of my favorite corners of the world.

Kyoto, Japan

Just last summer, I added a new dot to my map of adventures: Japan. As a sushi addict, Japan was already an appealing destination. Upon arriving, I realized it was so much more than the cuisine. With rich traditions, Japan is the ultimate culture shock for those looking to stray from the typical American lifestyle. From walking through the serenity of a bamboo forest to maneuvering the bustling crowds at a buzzing fish market, Japan had me in a chokehold. However, the Nara Deer Park was simply the star of the show. Hundreds of deer gather at your feet completely unbothered by human presence; an experience unlike anything I’ve ever encountered.

Reykjavík, Iceland

Post-COVID-19, my family yearned for adventure; we found ourselves in Reykjavík, Iceland. One of our most exploratory trips, we came prepared for the weather and terrain with waterproof and wind-breaking pants and jackets, hiking boots, and cozy gloves and hats. Despite the unruly weather, there was no stopping my family and me from exploring the great outdoors. Through geysers and waterfalls, we encountered some of the prettiest horizons that are forever burned into my memory. Accompanying the sights was an experience that will forever be unforgettable: a descent into a volcano. Nearing the end of our trip, our family took part in an intense adventure to the bottom of an inactive volcano via a pulley system. Now that’s something to add to your bucket list!

Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii is one of those places I could see myself living someday. With a handful of islands to choose from and the simplicity of island hopping, exploring the Hawaiian Islands is one of my lifelong tasks. Now, having gone twice, I can say with certainty that I will return until I’ve seen every island. As a beach enthusiast, Hawaii is not lacking in blue waters and crisp, buttery-yellow sand. Whether it be snorkeling or surfboarding, the Hawaiian Islands foster endless opportunities for exploration. I delved into poke bowls and delicious fruit. I even received the chance to hug some baby cows. Regarding activities, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is a must-see if you’re looking for a hike with an unearthly landscape. If I ever go missing, just assume I’m in Hawaii, drinking from a coconut and snorkeling with sea creatures.

Lisbon, Portugal

Exploring Europe tends to be high on many travelers’ lists, but I rarely see Portugal make it on others’ itineraries. As someone who stays as far away from cities as possible, Portugal is one of the beautiful cities in the world that has my heart. With rich culture in the form of vibrant street cars and live music lining the walkways, the city is alive with colorful streets and friendly natives. Praca do Comércio frames the city in a radiant light, showcasing Lisbon’s history and culture. Just across the square is a rocky beach filled with tiny treasures of sea glass and broken porcelain. Known for its surplus of cork, you can’t leave Lisbon without purchasing a one-of-a-kind cork souvenir; the wallet I use to this day is a floral printed cork clutch that I picked up in Portugal.

Nova Scotia, Canada

Ending with a travel tradition, Nova Scotia, Canada, will always be my home away from home. It was my first destination outside of the United States when I was just a few months old, and I have been back every year since. Although this destination holds more of a sentimental value due to my family connections to the area, anyone could relish in the beauties of Nova Scotia. With a New England feel, Nova Scotia is home to delicious lobster rolls, gorgeous ocean fronts, and colorful shops. However, Peggy’s Cove is the one place that never fails to draw me back. The rocky terrain acts as a natural jungle gym as I jump from boulder to boulder with my younger brother trailing behind in my footsteps. During our journey, we explored small caves and tidpools and challenged each other in rock tower building competitions. Even as I have grown, I still find myself excited to return. Every visit to Nova Scotia brings a sense of wholeness back to me.