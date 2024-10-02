Fall is undoubtedly my favorite season when it comes to fashion. The weather is often a beautiful combination of sunny days and cool evenings, which makes the perfect conditions for phasing in your winter wardrobe and experimenting with layering. While I am no fashion expert, I do really love clothes and dressing for the fall season. Here are a few of my personal favorite wardrobe staples for the fall, as well as some recent trends that I am especially excited about.
- Vests
-
Vests are a clothing item that have been very on trend recently, and I have been a huge fan. They are great for layering, and also quite versatile throughout the year. You can opt for a lighter vest in the warmer seasons or find a heavy duty one for fall and winter. I personally love a button-down vest, but there are plenty of different styles to choose from. I think they are so cute to wear as layering pieces, or on their own if the weather permits.
- Long Sleeve Button Downs
-
Speaking of layering, I absolutely love throwing on a long sleeve button down with any outfit. Again, you can find a range of thickness in button downs, so they are great transition pieces. A classic white button down is definitely a closet staple of mine, but I also love finding ones with interesting patterns and designs.
- Knee-High Boots
-
I have been seeing knee-high boots all over my social media, and I am dying to get some of my own. I think they are so cute for the fall season, whether they get worn with dresses, skirts, or pants. They are also very versatile; you can go for a statement color like red or keep it neutral with brown or black. You can find boots for all different styles and occasions, which I think makes them a really timeless addition to your wardrobe.
- Denim Shirts
-
Similar to long sleeve button downs, I am a lover of denim shirts for the fall season. I like denim shirts because they are less bulky than a denim jacket, but still great for layering. I think they are somewhat of a unique piece that can be dressed up or down, which makes them great for many occasions.
- Wide Leg Jeans
-
Wide leg jeans are a favorite of mine; they are generally so comfortable to wear and are so fun to style. They are great to wear with a variety of shoes, whether it be boots or sneakers. I just think that the style is so flattering on everyone, and they look so cute with other fall clothing staples like sweaters and jackets.
- Long Skirts
-
Long skirts have been on trend for a little while, and I definitely think they will stay that way well into the fall season. There are so many options to choose from; long denim skirts have definitely been on trend recently, and long satin skirts are equally as popular. I think they are a great transition piece from warm to cool weather and can easily be dressed up or down.
- Statement Belts
-
Last, but certainly not least, are statement belts; I have seen so many funky belts recently that I adore. I think they are such a fun way to spice up an outfit that you might otherwise feel like is unexciting. They obviously work great with pants, but can also look really cute with dresses and skirts. I am always able to find a great selection of cool belts in thrift stores, so I highly recommend checking those out.