The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Fall is undoubtedly my favorite season when it comes to fashion. The weather is often a beautiful combination of sunny days and cool evenings, which makes the perfect conditions for phasing in your winter wardrobe and experimenting with layering. While I am no fashion expert, I do really love clothes and dressing for the fall season. Here are a few of my personal favorite wardrobe staples for the fall, as well as some recent trends that I am especially excited about.