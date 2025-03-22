My Birthday: What It Means to Enter My 20s

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Entering my 20s is a very sentimental thing for me because I feel like I’m leaving an old era of myself behind, and new opportunities are going to have the chance to come pouring in. I’m graduating in December, so it feels like this is the moment my life is beginning, yet I’m still aware that there is so much growth and wisdom to be had. I recognize that I am still so young and should never pressure myself to be more than who I am at this very moment. You should never let societal pressure tell you you’re doing it wrong, because we are all still evolving. Being vibrant, kind, and wholeheartedly ME is what it means for me to enter my 20s.

Before I graduate, I am studying abroad, and I already know the experience is going to be life changing. Being able to see at least four different countries is something that the younger me could’ve only dreamed about. Having the ability to push myself outside of my comfort zone and see the world is going to set the tone for how I want my 20s to be: living life with open arms and seizing opportunities to experience new things.

When I graduate, I’ll have a Bachelor’s degree in experimental neuroscience at 20 years old, and my biggest excitement is starting a career. For me, I know I’m going to take a gap year, but working in that year is going to be such an eye-opening experience. It will set the tone for my future career. Wherever the wind takes me, whether that’s PA school or grad school, I know that it will be the right choice driven by my gut and words of advice from those I trust and that I will pour every part of myself into that next step. I definitely don’t want the rest of my 20s to be a time where I stop learning. I want to keep my mind sharp and continuously pursue education in whatever ways I can. I love to learn and that won’t stop just because I’m not in college anymore. If and when I am passionate about something in my 20s, I want to do it and stop waiting for the right moment, because the right moment is now.

Another big part of my 20s for me is going to be investing. This encapsulates everything; I want to invest my money and invest in myself. At some point in my 20s, I would love to purchase a home. In my early years, however, I just want to make connections with new people, foster the connections I have now, and find joy in the mundane. I really want to gain a good understanding of everything I like and don’t like as well. I think it’s so important to know these things entering your 20s, so that when you face failure or uncertainty, you can trust yourself to find the best solution for you.

Lastly, I’ve realized that I’m not someone who wants to be put in a box. I want to be a multifaceted human. I want people to admire my intelligence and my personality, and I don’t want to be viewed as being stuck or as someone who can’t evolve. I want to always be changing because that is what is going to create a lifetime of memories for me. If I’m lucky enough to find someone who can respect that and appreciate me in the next decade, then I will know they are my person. They will love having someone who other people love, and they will respect my independence, but they will also understand that I want to share my life with them too.

Whether I’m doing this alone or I find someone special to share it with, I know my 20s are something I plan to make memorable and hopefully I have the chance to inspire some people along the way.