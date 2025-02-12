Valentine’s Day is arguably one of the more controversial holidays. Those who enjoy it do so with a passion, and those who hate it are equally as fervent in their disdain. While there is probably some truth to the idea that those who hate the holiday are not in relationships, it is not only single people who dislike Valentine’s Day. Many people in happy relationships feel that Valentine’s Day can be overkill and claim that couples should treat every day like Valentine’s Day. Regardless of how you feel about the holiday, there’s a perfect movie to match your mood. Whether or not you want to watch that movie with your significant other, your best friends, or by yourself is up to you!
- For the Anti-Valentine’s Mood: Gone Girl and Legally Blonde
-
For those who identify with the Anti-Valentine’s crowd, I recommend movies like Gone Girl and Legally Blonde. Gone Girl is a psychological thriller that centers on a woman’s disappearance in which her husband becomes the primary suspect. Legally Blonde is one of the most iconic breakup revenge films, where a woman gets into Harvard just to spite her ex-boyfriend. Depending on if you’re in the mood for something dark or a little more lighthearted, these films give you a great option for either.
- For the Galentine’s Hangout: Mamma Mia! and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
-
The Galentine’s hangout is all about celebrating how wonderful your platonic friendships are, so it’s only appropriate that the movies focus on the same thing. Both Mamma Mia! and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants are feel-good films about the importance of female friendships, and would be perfect fits for a movie night with your best friends.
- For the Hopeless Romantic: Titanic aND The Notebook
-
For those who tend to be very sentimental and idealistic about love, I think that Titanic and The Notebook are great options. They are some of the most classic romance movies; they tug at your heart, and tend to induce both happy and sad tears. If you’re in the mood for an emotional rollercoaster, these films are sure to deliver.
- For Those Who Want a Good Cry: Me Before You and A Walk to Remember
-
If you’re looking for a movie that will bring you to tears, you cannot go wrong with Me Before You and A Walk to Remember. They are both beautiful love stories riddled with tragedy and heartbreak. If you are able to make it through either of these movies without crying, you are stronger than most.
- For the Happy Couple: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and The Proposal
-
For those who are lucky enough to have a Valentine of their own, I recommend How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and The Proposal. They are both highly enjoyable romantic comedies, with lots of laughs and happy endings. They are the perfect films to watch if you want a relaxing Valentine’s Day with your partner.
- For Those Just Looking to Laugh: Crazy, Stupid, Love and She’s the Man
-
Last but not least, for the crowd that just wants a good laugh; Crazy, Stupid, Love and She’s the Man are both some of the most hilarious rom-coms that I have personally seen. They have awesome storylines with unexpected twists, and will not fail to put a smile on your face. They are undeniably great choices for a Valentine’s Day movie night.