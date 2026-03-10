Mid-Semester Check-In 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Congratulations, you made it to spring break! If you’re like me, this has been a much anticipated and much needed break from all things academic. Imagine this: the semester begins with new goals and just the right amount of motivation to actually get them done. But by the time spring break comes around, you feel burnt out. Maybe your grades aren’t where you want them to be, or maybe you find yourself constantly fighting procrastination. Sound familiar?

For me, I started the semester ready to face it head on. But a couple of weeks before spring break, I would probably have rather been anywhere else. I wanted to spend time with my friends, and I kept putting off my assignments. When break finally arrived, I realized I was in desperate need of a change.

The stress of school—and life in general—can build up quickly, especially during the winter months. Maybe the first half of your semester went better than you ever expected, or maybe it was a little worse. Either way, spring break is the perfect time to relax and reflect. It’s up to you to use this break as a way to set yourself up for a strong second half of the semester.

The first and most important thing you can do right now is relax. Take a break from schoolwork and give yourself permission to step away from the stress. When responsibilities continue week after week with no real pause, it’s natural to lose focus and motivation. Taking time to rest can help you recharge and prepare for the rest of the semester.

It is also essential to reflect on the first half of the semester. Are your study habits and routines as productive as they could be? Are you taking the time to do things you actually enjoy? How about making time for friends? All of the things in your life outside of academics matter too, and finding a balance between them is important. Even small adjustments can improve your wellbeing during the second half of the semester.

Finally, consider setting new goals that feel realistic for the rest of the semester. Maybe you haven’t been going to the gym as much as you hoped. You don’t have to immediately jump in with an hour-long workout routine five days a week—it could begin with just one day a week. Small, intentional steps can make goals feel more manageable and help you stay consistent.

By taking time to relax during spring break and reflecting on what you want to change moving forward, you can return to campus with a clearer mindset. The second half of the semester will still bring its own challenges, but using this break intentionally can make that stretch feel much more manageable.