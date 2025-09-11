Managing My Time In College  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone with a lot of anxiety who sets high standards for herself, finding time in the day for everything I want to do can be extremely difficult. When freshman year came, I had no idea what I was supposed to be doing with my time; high school was so different because I had before school, during school and after school. College on the other hand…not so much. Now that I’m a junior, I’m finally able to confidently say that I have a routine that I’m happy with and that works for me. So, let me take you through my daily and weekly routine that maximizes my success in my academic career.

Early Birds Get the Worms:

Almost every day, I try to wake up between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. The morning is usually when I take the time to go over my goals for the day. Normally, I’ll use the first 20 minutes of my morning to journal and plan out a few of the things I want to do today. After that I will always make breakfast and get ready for the day. Finally, I’m either on my way to work or to class.

What to do During the In Between:

When one class is over and there’s a huge gap between the next one, here is my time to shine. During long breaks, I will always go over my assignments, catch up on reading and get my work done. I find having longer breaks between my classes gives me more time to do the things I want to do when my day is over. Using this time to be productive is how I make sure I’m not taking the school day home with me, and I can focus on what I love doing. Also, to keep track of what I have due and when I will use Google Calendar. I’ve always recommended (and will continue to do so) having some kind of planner or online calendar to keep track of all my events and assignments.

Classes Are Over, Time to Head Home:

Once I’m done with my school day, I usually head home or go to work. On the days I don’t work, I do an at-home workout with dumbbells and a yoga mat. Moving my body is one of the best ways I’m able to control and regulate my emotions. However, on the days that I do work, whenever I get off, I always take a small walk. Any kind of exercise is useful for both the mind and body. And don’t forget, you always must finish out your evening with some kind of dinner.

Hold up — It’s the Weekend:

On weekends, this is my time to catch up on basically everything. Whether this involves cleaning up, working on assignments, going grocery shopping etc., I always use the weekends to catch up and relax.

Lights Out and Good Night:

To finish off my nights, I take my own personal time to do something to wind down. Most of the time, this is cracking open a good book or coloring until my eyes are practically closing by themselves. I find that doing something calming about an hour before bed makes me feel much more tired and ready for bed.

Managing time in college is hard and difficult. However, when you find a routine that works for you, it’s best to stick to it for both your mental and physical health. My routine is one of many others out there in this world, but it’s the one that words best for me. It’s also good to keep in mind that not everything has to be planned as long as you’re prioritizing the things you need to in order to succeed. Plus, it’s good to change up your routine every now and then to assure yourself that you won’t fall into a slump and feel burned out. Remember, college can give you time to do the things you need to do, you just need to find how to do everything in your own way.