It’s Aries Season: Embracing Being a Bold Creature

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

I’m an Aries but somehow what I find so fascinating is that I’m an Aries. Do you get me? I tend to forget just how epic that actually is. Because the thing about being an Aries is, you are always deemed the hot head, the moody, the impatient, the impulsive, and the aggressor, and I’m not trying to say that that’s not true because it most certainly is, but what I’m saying is that there are so many traits worth embracing aside from our weaknesses, and an Aries who can embrace their strengths and recognize their weakness is unstoppable.

I’m an Aries which means I am the utmost determined sign of the zodiac. If I put my mind to something, it’s a wrap. But what’s so special about determination is not just the fact that I will do whatever I set my mind to, but it’s that there is so much passion behind it. Because of that never-ending passion, I never shy away from a little competition. The energy is always at level marker 1000000000 and so if anyone knows what it’s like to be told you’re too much, your personality is too strong and intimidating, or you talk too much, it’s 100% me you can relate to. But if you are an Aries, you are wise enough to understand that a world without your passion would be a boring one. Because the Aries are leaders. We are always planning and have a logical approach to life that people admire.

As an Aries, I am confident. It’s a wonderful inherent trait to have. It feels like from the moment I was born I had a collected confidence about myself, yet somehow that has always made others feel so intimidated by me, but I want people to know that us Aries’ don’t believe we’re that intimidating, because deep within, we know how deeply we can love. Little do people know, if we love something, we pour every ounce of our being into that, still valuing our independence, and sometimes not checking who is crossing our boundaries. What we love is someone who appreciates our independence and understands its impact on what we can bring to the table, as well as someone who understands our ability to love so deeply. The scary part of that is when we realize our trust has been broken, we often go ghost, never associating with said people again. It’s okay to embrace that self-respect and as optimistic as we are, we also face reality better than most. It’s okay to embrace your loving side while still knowing when it’s time to leave.

I think the best part about being an Aries is our social life. We are often friends with such a wide variety of people because we bring an open space to the table. We like to be intellectually stimulated and highly knowledgeable on a lot of topics, so we value people different from us. However, we are very honest and sometimes harsh or cold people because we communicate without hesitation. Sometimes our intention is not perceived the correct way, so we often beat ourselves up over it or become angry. And again, if one’s intentions are shady, we release ourselves from that person. So sometimes an Aries will know an abundance of people but only have 1 or 2 close friends. We are just very considerate with the things we invest in.

With all the good and the hard that comes with being an Aries, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I am always proud to say that that’s who I am, and I think we’re pretty spectacular.