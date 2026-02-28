In Anticipation of Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest for a second. This spring semester, at least for me, has been a little dreadful so far. Don’t get me wrong–I like my classes and I’ve been having fun with friends, but the weather has really been dragging my mood down. The snow was really pretty at first, but after the first few days, it got really old. Especially when it got to the “melting a little during the day and turning into ice overnight” stage.

Piles of compacted, solid snow-ice were on the ground for so long; I contemplated if there was another ice age in our (very near) future. Luckily, it is finally gone. Of course, there are some unlucky places where the sun can’t reach, but for the most part the snow is finally gone.

One of the days last week was even 60º and sunny. The birds were chirping and there was a warm breeze. It was beautiful. And then immediately after that, the weather went back to being subpar. I know, I know, it’s winter and it’s not supposed to be warm right now. But when the weather is this miserable and the roads are unsalted and I almost slip on ice every time I walk out of my house, I can’t help but wish it was warmer. It is times like these where I only have one thought: I cannot wait for summer.

My absolute favorite place on earth is the beach. Every summer since I was a baby I have frequented the Jersey Shore. From tired sunrises in pjs to stargazing on sand still warm from the sun, my memories of the beach during the rest of the year exude a perfect paradise. As much as I love Virginia Tech, there is just something about the beach that cannot be beaten.

But I know once the summer comes, I’ll miss autumn. I love the changing leaves and being able to cool down from the summer heat. There’s always a thought in the back of my head that looks forward to what will come next without remembering its flaws. Like when the sun is too hot to be outside, but the water is too cold to go inside. Or not being able to see my friends at Virginia Tech for a few months. Or when the beach is so windy, grains of sand are picked up and sting me.

But for now, I wait for the summer in anticipation for all the good it brings. While thinking about it only makes the cold more unbearable to wish too much for warmth, I can’t help it. For now, the memories of summer will be enough to offset winter’s cold.