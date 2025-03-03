In A Slump? Here’s How to Winterproof Your Fitness Routine 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Wintertime is HARD. Somehow, cold weather plus shorter days can make all your goals fly out the window. Barometric pressure blues are real! Less sunlight lowers serotonin levels, which may leave you feeling lazy and unmotivated. Energy and movement are integral to a healthy body. The days may be getting shorter, but there’s still more ahead! Whether just warming up your routine or looking to reach new heights, you’ll need motivation. Here are a few tips to keep pace through these lazy winter months.

Warm Up Your Routine

In the depths of laziness, there are still a few effortless ways to boost your drive. As a start, prioritize your sleep. The National Institute of Health recommends at least seven hours of nightly sleep. Getting your fill of zzz’s will repair cells, restore energy, and release good hormones. Try to be intentional about your sleep. Avoid late-night scrolling through your socials, as it disrupts the body’s wind-down time and sleep quality. Instead, try relaxing activities like reading or meditation to get in the mood to snooze.

For another quick pick-me-up, drink water! Drinking water stimulates the flow of nutrients and hormones that pump up energy and mood. To feel the benefits, shoot for 9 to 10 8-oz glasses a day.

Keep the Momentum

Now that you’ve got some enthusiasm, try to keep momentum. Being in the sun is a simple way to increase serotonin, resulting in more energy. This gets tricky during these short, cold days. Work near a sunny window or take a brief walk to soak up the sun’s energizing rays.

Taking a moment to stretch will improve focus and vitality. A daily 10–15-minute stretch break will stimulate blood flow to release tension, leaving you energized and ready to get back to work. You can also take a break for meditation. 5–20 minutes of focused breathing activates the prefrontal cortex, lowering stress and upping energy.

Become a Winter Warrior

Are you pumped yet? It’s time to optimize your routine with a bit more movement. Working out in the cold can be difficult, so bundle up before you go on a run. Working out during the day will keep you safe and warm, plus the sunlight will boost serotonin. If you still can’t take the cold weather, try indoor workouts like strength training and yoga. Check out your university’s gym facilities or try online workouts you can do from your room.

To stay motivated and goal-oriented, plan weekly movement into your schedule. Routine exercise sends oxygen and nutrients to body tissue and helps the cardiovascular system work efficiently. Fitness will keep you happy, healthy, and energized, so prioritize it! If you can’t find time, start your day early with exercise.

Don’t Go Cold

It’s easy to accidentally ice out social connections during the coldest season. To make exercise more fun, try inviting a friend for a walk or workout. Hanging out with friends releases endorphins just like working out, so you’ll get an energy boost either way.

It’s natural to feel less motivated during winter months. Work towards being a winter warrior, but don’t go too hard. Beating yourself up for missing workouts or being unproductive will just make you feel worse. Remember to listen to your body and allow yourself time to rest when you need it.

Don’t let your ambition freeze this winter! Try out these tips for blizzard-proof enthusiasm that’ll keep you at peak performance.