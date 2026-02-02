“ICE OUT,” a tribute to the greatest rockstar of all time, and Harry Styles’ return: A recap of the 2026 Grammy Awards

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a music nerd, the Grammys are my favorite award show of the year, and this year’s awards did not disappoint. Here are some of my favorite moments from the 2026 awards.

Starting off with the performances: Sabrina Carpenter literally brought a plane on stage. I would hate to be Barry Keoghan (I just know he was watching) right about now. If we hadn’t had such amazing performances from Justin Bieber and Tyler, the Creator, I would think it was nearly impossible to beat. The Best New Artist Award Nominees compilation proved all of them worthy to win the award, and I didn’t think I would be impressed based on last year’s category. The final performance of the show with Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, and Malice alongside the Voices of Fire Choir was also phenomenal.

Now, the awards. Here is a comprehensive list of awards from last night, but here are the ones that stood out to me the most:

Best Pop Vocal Album: MAYHEM by Lady Gaga

Best Dance Pop Recording: Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

Best Pop Solo Performance: Messy by Lola Young

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Song of the Year: WILDFLOWER by Billie Eilish

Record of the Year: luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Best Rap Album: GNX by Kendrick Lamar

Album of the Year: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny

Best Música Urbana Album: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny

First of all, it is absolutely Bad Bunny’s year. Despite all the hate he got when announced as the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer (anyone who is hating is a loser, honestly), he absolutely killed it with his new album and I am SO excited to watch him perform next week. I will be turning on the game for the halftime show and turning it right back off. Not only did he win Album of the Year, he got it given to him by THE Harry Styles, who recently made his return after a multi year hiatus from the public eye. It’s also Kendrick Lamar’s year, as he gave us one of the greatest Super Bowl Halftime Shows last year and absolutely got what he deserved by dominating the Hip Hop category this year.

I’m also SO happy for Billie Eilish. Her award for WILDFLOWER is so deserved, especially after she didn’t win anything last year. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was an amazing album that was totally snubbed last year. While last year’s categories were extremely challenging, as there were so many talented individuals, Billie Eilish is a powerhouse of the music industry, and I am so glad she is getting recognition for that album, because it is so amazing.

Several Celebrities were spotted wearing ICE OUT pins last night, including Hailey and Justin Bieber and the queen herself, Carole King. Several celebrities even took their time on stage to speak out against ICE. Bad Bunny, after winning the Musica Urbana Album of the Year, said “ICE out. We’re not savages, we’re not animals. We are humans and we are Americans,” and after winning Album of the Year, said “I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams.” Olivia Dean, after winning Best New Artist, said “I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I’m a product of bravery”. Billie Eilish, after winning Song of the Year, put it bluntly: “No one is illegal on stolen land. F*ck ICE.”

Finally, we can’t go without acknowledging the tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Post Malone, alongside other legends such as Slash and Chad Smith, covered Black Sabbath’s War Pigs. Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s widow, and her children watched in the audience. The performance was electric, with fire shooting out of the stage, a perfect tribute to the late metal legend.