I Watched A TikTok To Find My Personal Style?

One day, I was mindlessly scrolling (as we all do) and I came across a TikTok that was quite fascinating to me. As the ultimate fashion lover, I’m down to listening and watching anything related to personal styling so my attention was immediately grabbed. This woman was describing her technique working as a personal stylist that she recommends to those who want to be unique and want to show their personality through clothing, but who always seem to fall short or change aesthetics quite often. This technique is how to determine what your own personal style should be.

THE TO-DO LIST:

There were two parts to this method. The premise of this video was to first pick an era you feel most drawn to or connected with, and this doesn’t even have to be related to fashion. It can simply be an era that describes your personality or the energy you give off. The second part was to choose a designer. This can be anything from Gucci to Dior. From that point, you combine the two pieces and look up that designer’s clothing from that specific era. What appears is what she deemed to be the style you most gravitate towards, or if you don’t gravitate towards, the one that you should be attempting to style yourself in. Often, she describes people as being surprised but pleasantly pleased.

MY PERSONAL STYLE:

I followed this process, and my result was early 2000s Chanel. I was shaken at how accurate this was, and I found myself looking at the runway images from the fashion shows and thinking “I can’t imagine picking that myself or piecing those together, but I LOVE IT!” There were long skirts and bold jewelry, shorts paired with tweed sweaters, lots of heels, and colorful patterns. The style was so free yet so elegant, and interestingly I can see how I would embody that aesthetic. After finding this out, I couldn’t stop discussing it with people and having them try it for themselves. I even went online and searched for similar pieces of what I would buy. It was SO much fun.

If you’re looking for something fun and even a little bit time consuming, I highly recommend trying this out. You may discover something new about yourself along the way, and even if it’s a major failure, you can learn exactly what fashion pieces you don’t like. However, I still recommend trying the clothing because you never know how it might reflect you once it’s on the silhouette. You might just be pleasantly surprised!