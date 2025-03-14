This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

College is a lengthy journey, and at times, it can feel overwhelming, confusing, and even scary. When challenges arise, there’s no better time to turn to a coach. Having a mentor can be incredibly beneficial for both academic and personal success. They help hold you accountable, keeping you confident and motivated. A mentor can provide valuable advice for navigating problems because they’ve likely faced similar situations themselves. But how do you find one? If you need a coach to support you on your path to success, check out these tips.

Look for Leadership

There are many opportunities to find a mentor. Joining a school club or mentorship program is a great way to be paired with the ideal advisor. For professional guidance, seek out professors and academic advisors. Try meeting potential mentors at networking events hosted by your school. Remember, not just anyone can be a good mentor. It should be someone you admire, with a career or social position you envision for yourself. Look for someone kind and willing to share their experiences and advice. That’s mentor material! Be open to finding this person anywhere. Who knows? The perfect mentor might even be that cool upperclassman in your philosophy class.

Talk to a Pro

A professor-student mentorship starts with building a rapport. Engage in class discussions and attend office hours. Demonstrating academic interest signals a desire for success and encourages professors to support you. Once a connection is established, seek guidance beyond the classroom. See if your professor is comfortable discussing your career goals and interests outside of class. Be prepared with specific questions about their experiences and the advice you’re looking for. Express gratitude and listen intently—professors have some golden advice to share!

Friendly Advice

An upperclassman can be a great confidant. Like professors, they are typically older and more experienced. However, upperclassmen can offer relevant social advice and a student’s perspective on academic life. With this type of mentorship, a more casual approach works best. Strike up a conversation about their college experiences. As they share their stories, you might learn more than you expect. If you’re in the same class, exchange information and chat about assignments. This way, you both benefit by keeping each other accountable and motivated. Be open about your interest in learning from them and build a friendship by spending time together outside of class.

Be a Good Buddy

Having a mentor is valuable, but it’s important that they don’t feel used. Like any relationship, mentorship should be approached with kindness and mutual respect. Show appreciation for the time and feedback your mentor shares with you. Be an active listener—don’t just wait for your turn to talk! To make the relationship mutually beneficial, offer your own help and guidance. You may have more insight than you realize.

Sometimes, it’s hard to know the right thing to do, which is why having someone in your corner can be so helpful. By building a mentorship, you’ll gain an ally and receive valuable advice. The next time you feel stuck, you’ll know exactly who to turn to.