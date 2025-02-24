How MLK’s Nobel Prize Still Inspires Change Today

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

On December 10, 1964, at Oslo University, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize “for the furtherance of brotherhood among men”. In his acceptance speech, MLK proclaimed “Even amid today’s mortar bursts and whining bullets, there is still hope for a brighter tomorrow. I believe that wounded justice, lying prostrate on the blood-flowing streets of our nations, can be lifted from this dust of shame to reign supreme among the children of men”. 61 years later, Dr. King’s prophecy of hope has proven true. His actions after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize raised the Civil Rights Movement to a global scale. He used his newfound international platform to make even more strides toward equality, for our country and the world. While there’s still a long way to go for justice, MLK’s used his influence to bring the world closer to it.

From an early age, it was clear MLK was destined to be a history maker. He took after his father, who was known to protest racism amid segregated 1930s Atlanta. Dr. King excelled throughout his education and returned to the South after getting a degree in theology at Boston University. As a pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, MLK was beloved in the Alabama African American community. He used his reputation to encourage church members to join the fight to end segregation. In 1955, MLK organized the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Brave Black men and women like Rosa Parks refused to give up their seats to White passengers, even if it meant being arrested or attacked.

The protests that Dr. King organized helped spark an entire Civil Rights Movement. MLK knew he had to continue his work fighting racist Jim Crow laws. Hence, he co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). Dr. King dubbed the SCLC his “mighty army of love”. The Atlanta-based organization was used to organize protests and create empowering programs that encouraged voter registration, citizenship training, and leadership Seminars. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolent resistance, Dr. King used peaceful protests to garner attention towards his cause. However, he still understood the value of making good trouble. Throughout his many sit-ins and protests, MLK was arrested 29 times. In 1963, Dr. King partnered with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to organize a series of sit-ins at white-only facilities in Birmingham, Alabama. Black protesters faced violent attacks from Birmingham police, and many, including MLK, were unjustly imprisoned.

During his imprisonment, Dr. King addressed the importance of protest in a “Letter from Birmingham Jail”, famously writing “We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.” The work of thousands of protestors, combined with MLK’s profound words, ushered forth the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Dr King promised that “every penny” of his Nobel Peace Prize money would go towards the Civil Rights Movement. He kept his promise, donating the funds to organizations like the Gandhi Society for Human Rights, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and the National Council of Negro Women. Dr. King knew the Nobel Peace Prize was bigger than just him. It was a tribute to millions of Americans who joined the cause for civil liberty. He regarded the prize as a sign that the global public opinion was moving towards freedom and dignity.

Winning the Nobel Peace Prize gave MLK a global platform, and he used this power for good. He knew that there was more work to be done for Black Americans, even after the Civil Rights Bill was put in place. In the spring of 1968, Dr. King traveled to Memphis, Tennessee to support Black sanitary workers who were on strike. He also expanded his advocacy to promote worldwide harmony. He gave speeches opposing the Vietnam War, South African apartheid, and nuclear war.

Martin Luther King winning the Nobel Peace Prize served as a symbol of hope. It validated his commitment to nonviolent protest and encouraged his followers to keep fighting for justice. MLK took the Civil Rights Movement to a global scale and put pressure on people to acknowledge racism. Today, his legacy is still upheld. The NAACP, an organization Dr. King respected highly, continues working towards justice for the next generation of Black Americans. To join them in creating change, visit the NAACP Website. Millions of Americans use MLK’s method of peaceful protesting to honor victims of police brutality like Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown and George Floyd. To learn more about protecting and uplifting Black voices, check out the official Color of Change website.

Dr. King concluded his Nobel Peace Prize speech by emphasizing the award was “no mere recognition of the contribution of one man on the stage of history. It was a testimony to the magnificent drama of the Civil Rights Movement and the thousands of actors who had played their roles extremely well”. Along with countless unsung heroes of the Civil Rights Movement, MLK monumentally changed America. The icon is remembered as an inspiration who built his platform on love. America is forever grateful for the actions of civil rights leaders like Dr. King, but the work isn’t done yet. Together, we can practice courage, unity, and a commitment to justice.