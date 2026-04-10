Guide to a New England Summer: Nantucket Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a certain kind of summer that lives rent free on social media: linen outfits, iced coffee in hand, and hydrangeas spilling over white picket fences. The “New England summer” aesthetic has taken over and at the heart of it all sits Nantucket, a small island off the coast of Massachusetts. Just a short ferry or flight from Cape Cod, Nantucket transforms in the summer months. Peak season runs from June through August, when the island buzzes with energy, but if you’re looking for a more relaxed experience, September is the sweet spot with warm weather, fewer crowds, and the best late summer sunsets. When it comes to staying on the island, Nantucket offers everything from charming boutique hotels, cozy cottages, or renting modern AirBnb’s with friends.There’s no need to worry about transportation, cars are optional here. Bikes and free public transit make it easy to explore every corner of the island at your own pace. Despite its small size, Nantucket is packed with activities that make it perfect for a long weekend getaway.

The Best Beaches

Nantucket’s beaches each have their own vibe, so where you go depends on the kind of beach day you’re looking for.

Nobadeer Beach

Located on the south shore, Nobadeer is one of the island’s more social beaches. Think beach games, music, and groups of friends soaking up the sun. With stronger waves, it’s better suited for young adults than small children. Lifeguards are on duty during the day. Nobadeer is one of the island’s few drive on beaches making it perfect for a full day beach setup.

Jetties Beach

If you’re traveling with family or just want a calmer vibe, Jetties is great. Situated on the north shore, it offers gentle surf, lifeguards, and some incredible sunset watching spots. You can watch ferries come in and out of the harbor while grabbing a bite or a drink at the nearby Sandbar restaurant, which often features live music.

Tom Nevers Beach

Tom Nevers Beach is located on the South Shore of the island but provides a much quieter relaxing experience. Right next to Tom Never’s park, its just a walk away from sports fields and playgrounds. The beach is below a steep bluff which requires you to walk down a short set of stairs to access it. Once on the beach it is the perfect spot to tan or relax by reading a book. Be advised that there are no life guards and often seals popping their heads out of the water.

Where to Eat

For a small island, Nantucket has an impressive food scene—especially when it comes to coffee, seafood, and summer treats.

Coffee & Breakfast

Start your mornings right with a stop at Lemon Press or Born & Bread, both located in downtown Nantucket. Yes, they get busy but the freshly made food, incredible coffees, and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere are absolutely worth the wait.

Dinner Spots

Choosing where to eat dinner can feel overwhelming, in the best way. However, I do have a few standout favorites on the island. The Brotherhood of Thieves: A lively spot with a mix of American cuisine and amazing sushi menu, plus indoor/outdoor seating and a fun bar scene with live music. Bar Yoshi: A more modern, waterfront option known for its sushi, cocktails, and laid back nighttime vibe. The Galley: A splurge worthy experience with beachfront seating, incredible food and service, and one of the most stunning sunset views you’ll find anywhere on the island.

Ice Cream Stops

No New England summer is complete without ice cream, and Nantucket delivers. Two of my favorite ice cream spots are The Juice Bar and 3 Way Scoops. The Juice Bar: An iconic downtown spot known for its homemade waffle cones and wide variety of flavors. You should expect a line, with Juice Bar being the most popular ice cream spot on island but don’t worry it moves fast. 3 Way Scoops: A newer, less crowded option off Old South Road, perfect if you want great ice cream without the downtown lines.

Must Do Experiences

Beyond the beaches and dining, Nantucket is all about the little moments that make summer feel special.

Grab a table upstairs at Millie’s and watch the sunset with dinner or drinks, it’s a summer favorite for a reason.

Visit one (or all) of the island’s iconic lighthouses, including Sankaty Head Lighthouse, Great Point Lighthouse, and Brant Point Lighthouse.

Spend time walking the docks, watching Ferries come in and out, and soaking in the harbor views.

Set aside an afternoon to explore downtown—browse local boutiques, art galleries, and pick up something that will always remind you of the island.

Nantucket isn’t just a destination whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a place that already feels like home, the island has a way of slowing you down and making every moment feel unforgettable. So if you’re chasing that effortless New England summer or just looking for a beautiful place to unwind, Nantucket is more than worth the trip.