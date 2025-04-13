Glow Up Your Attitude: The Power of Positivity 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Thoughts can be self-fulfilling prophecies. If you believe you can’t accomplish something, you won’t. A better attitude is the first step in propelling yourself toward success! Being optimistic builds confidence, resilience, and the ability to seize opportunities. Explore the benefits of positive thinking and ways to implement it.

An upbeat mindset helps keep stress and depression at bay. Its mental impact even translates to physical benefits. Those with a good attitude live longer, have better cardiovascular health, and are more resistant to illnesses, cancer, and stroke. For a healthy body, start with a healthy mind!

Build a Positivity Squad

Misery loves company, but so does joy! Try to bring optimistic and supportive people into your life. Negative friends increase stress levels and make it harder to manage challenges in healthy ways. Surrounding yourself with positive people reframes your mindset. Observe how they handle adversity and learn to implement a similar outlook. Remember to reciprocate their energy by showing kindness and support for all their triumphs.

Before creating joy in your life, look for the joy already there. Savor what you typically overlook, like the walk to class or your midday snack. Think about things to be grateful for—whether friends, education, or health. Try keeping a gratitude journal. Routine gratitude journaling can lead to feeling happier, less isolated, and less depressed. Writing down what you’re grateful for will train your brain to notice the good, making it easier to practice gratitude in day-to-day life.

Manifest Success

Create the reality you want! Affirmations are a practice of empowering self-talk. Writing or repeating affirmations motivates you to embody your best self. Try repeating affirmations like, “I’m freeing myself from all destructive doubt and fear. I accept myself for who I am and create peace, power, and confidence.”

You can also build a happier reality using a vision board. Planning specific goals with intention makes them more likely to become a reality. Studies find a 75% success rate for those who manifest their desires through a vision board.

Mindset Glow-Up

For many people, the biggest hurdle to happiness is a subconscious negative mentality. Identify negativity when it occurs. The most common negative habits include ignoring good outcomes, avoiding or absorbing all responsibility, blowing situations out of proportion, or being a perfectionist. If you respond to challenges by thinking, “I’m a failure” or “I always knew they didn’t like me,” reframe your mindset. Acknowledge negative thoughts, but remember—they’re just thoughts, not facts. Challenge them by focusing on what goes the right way.

Self-Care for Self-Confidence

Taking care of yourself generates confidence and hope. Take pride in your physical health, hygiene, and fitness. Develop a routine that includes time to care for your well-being. Mental health is just as important, so enjoy soothing activities that cultivate joy and peace.

Positivity can change your life! Try to sprinkle some happiness into each day to enjoy every step of your journey.