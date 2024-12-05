The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

When your room is a mess, your mind is too. Research shows physical environments heavily impact our emotions, behavior, decision-making, and even relationships. The best way to keep the brain happy and productive is to tidy up your space. Let’s look at ways to clean up your space so your brain can run free.

Trash it When optimizing your workspace, the first thing to do is declutter. Cluttered spaces increase our stress and anxiety levels. Those overwhelmed with “stuff” in their homes are more likely to procrastinate, feel unfocused, and have poor sleep quality. To keep your space mess-free, start by getting rid of trash like wrappers and discarded paper. Now, take a good look at the items in your space. What hasn’t been used in a while? Is there anything broken? If you can imagine yourself going weeks without realizing an item has gone missing, it’s time to toss it. Depending on its condition, you might toss, recycle, or donate each item. Try donating gently used items to a local Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Enter the study zone Designate the space in your room for different activities. Pick different spaces for studying, reading, and hobbies. In smaller living spaces like dorms, try using storage bins to hold materials for each activity. Academic space is especially important, as you’ll mentally associate the area with productivity. Sitting down at your study nook will get you into work mode and minimize distractions. For a work area, prioritize materials like textbooks, notebooks, and pens. A clean slate Now that you’ve eliminated junk and created a workspace, it’s time to get rid of the mess. Dirt and dust accumulate indoors, and they’re a germ breeding ground. Dust mites, mold, and other allergens thrive in a dirty space and can trigger asthma attacks or even give you an allergy. End the “germ-pocalypse” by cleaning surfaces with disinfectant, dusting, and vacuuming. Mess accumulates fast, so be sure to do this regularly! simple storage solutions Storage bins, shelves, and organizers are a great way to maximize a small space while keeping clutter at bay. FMRI studies from Princeton University Neuroscience Institute found disorganization leaves us feeling flighty and reduces our ability to focus. An organized space makes for better information processing, focus, and productivity. Use a filing system to organize important papers and documents. Folders, binders, or online drives will keep everything easily accessible. Try using drawer dividers to organize desk supplies so your favorite pen never goes missing again. To maximize space, wall-mounted organizers, hooks, or pegboards are the way to go. Make it just for you The Journal of Environmental Psychology found personalizing your workspace gives a better sense of control over your mind enhances brain power and mood. Try adding cool posters, a favorite photo, or a plushie around the desktop. These little touches will make the area more inviting and help you enjoy studying! You can make a space extra inviting by adding a comfy pillow or blanket to your desk chair. For the drive you need, put motivational posters or self-affirmations around your space. Countless Empirical studies conclude self-integrity and motivation increase when we read or speak positive affirmations. Try writing custom affirmations for goals, and keep them close by. keep the clean Once you’ve cleaned your space, consistency is key. Clutter and dirt pile up quickly. Disinfect, organize, and evaluate areas as much as possible. The easiest way to do this is by putting things away as soon as you’re finished with them. Try taking 30 minutes a week to think about what the space needs, like any decoration or organizational changes.

A student is only as powerful as their environment! This guide will give you an awesome new study nook and a productivity boost.