Galentine’s Day: Show Your Girls Some Love

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Virginia Tech chapter.

Valentine’s Day: that special time of year when you check Instagram and realize a lot more of your peers are in relationships than you thought. Gone are the days when you bought candy grams for your classmates, but who says only couples get to have fun? Surely, Saint Valentine would want everyone to feel the love, especially the ladies. So, tell the boys to go home because we are celebrating Galentine’s Day and showing our appreciation to the girls who wipe our tears, sing along to “The Boy is Mine” (you’re Monica, I’m Brandy), and let us borrow their really cute corset on a Friday night. This is for you!

One thing I have learned in my twenties is it is important to have girlfriends, and I am not talking about Joan and Toni. Girls who love and support you no matter what, like when you talked to that one guy who you knew was bad news. My best friends don’t live near me, which can be hard when I’m having a rough day, but on days when we are supposed to show love to those who are important, I see it as the chance to tell them how much they mean to me because I know I don’t tell them enough.

Canva

When you are single and in college, Valentine’s Day can feel a little lonely, almost as if you’re missing out on something. However, this day of love should not be confined to only romantic relationships. This year, the holiday falls on a Friday, so why not make a long weekend out of it? Friday night, gather the girls for some rosé, heart-shaped sugar cookies, and have a movie night! Saturday night, take that show on the road and do some karaoke at a local bar or dance until you’re the last one’s standing. The song isn’t called “Ladies Night” for nothing! Sunday, girl dinner, but an actual meal. Everyone can bring their favorite dish, and you all get to connect in a new way.

The point of Valentine’s Day is not to go to a fancy dinner and get a dozen roses held by a teddy bear. It is about love! So, find the Meredith to your Christina and show them how much you care for them and how grateful you are to have them by your side. Take the time to give your best girlfriends a call and tell them thank you for being a friend.