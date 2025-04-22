From Blacksburg to MSG: How DAY6 Gave Me the Concert of a Lifetime

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If someone had told me in 2017 that I’d be crying in Madison Square Garden while holding a light stick and screaming for DAY6, I wouldn’t have believed them, but that dream became a reality, and it was everything.

I made the wildest, most unforgettable 24-hour trip of my life: from Blacksburg to Northern Virginia to New York City, all for DAY6’s concert at Madison Square Garden. It was a whirlwind fueled by adrenaline, emotion, and pure love for the band that’s been the soundtrack to my life since high school.

The moment the lights dimmed and “Welcome to the Show” started playing, I knew I was about to experience something I’d remember forever. When Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon walked out on stage, I immediately burst into tears. Seeing them in the flesh—after years of streaming their albums, watching their VLIVES, and clinging to fan edits—was nothing short of surreal. I swear Wonpil waved at me (and yes, I am choosing to believe that until proven otherwise).

They performed both their classic hits and newer tracks; each one sending waves of emotion through the crowd. But nothing, nothing, could have prepared me for “You Were Beautiful.” The first few notes rang out, and I broke down. That song has carried me through some of the darkest and most confusing times of my life. Hearing it live felt like healing in real time. There was something sacred about singing it back to them with thousands of fans around me, all of us united in that one heartbreaking, beautiful moment.

I cried five times in total that night. Five. And I have no shame. I was jumping, screaming, waving my light stick, and letting every lyric wash over me like it was the first time I’d ever heard it. My voice was gone by the end, and my heart was so full it could’ve burst.

New York’s transportation system was impressively convenient, albeit painfully expensive. Between the subways, Ubers, and quick bites to eat, my wallet was definitely hurting. But honestly? I’d do it all over again in a heartbeat.

That night reminded me why I fell in love with music in the first place. DAY6 didn’t just put on a concert, they gave us a shared memory, a moment in time we’ll never forget. And when they come back to America, you already know I’ll be there, light stick in hand and heart wide open.