First Week of Classes Are Over: Here’s What to do Next 

We’ve finally made it through the week of introducing ourselves repeatedly to our professors and classmates, taking syllabus quizzes and figuring out our walking routes for in between classes. Now that the first week of classes are over, you may be a bit lost or still stuck in the summer season. Well, I’m here to tell you what four steps to take next to have a successful Fall semester.

1. Organize your due dates and deadlines

You’ve heard the spiel from your teachers all week long about what’s happening in your syllabi. The next step is to plan out major due dates and deadlines in your academic calendar. This can be done for papers, group projects or even midterms. Taking the time to look at your syllabus and plan out important dates for your semester is a great way to stay on top of your assignments and know what’s coming up. Doing this at the beginning of the semester will set you up for success in the long run.

2. Make 3 semester goals for yourself

Whether you want to finish your classes with all A’s, study more or be more active in your clubs and organizations, make sure to keep track of the goals you want to achieve throughout the semester. Similarly to setting a New Year’s Resolution, starting off the semester with goals you want to accomplish will make you feel like you know where you’re headed. For example, if you want to make the Dean’s List, you’ll know what aspects of your academic career you’ll need to work on to get there by the end of the semester. Having these goals in mind will make you feel better overall and help you finish out the semester strong.

3. Buy your books and textbooks

There’s a reason why people tell you not to buy your books and textbooks before the first day of class. Sometimes professors offer you lower priced versions, or even free online copies. You also have the question of if you’ll even actually use it throughout the semester. Your first week of class was to figure out if you really need them or not; now that you know, it’s time to actually buy or rent them for the duration of the class. Don’t ever buy them before your first week, because it could potentially be a lot of money down the drain.

4. Set up your personalized system

The last step is to find and organize a system that works for you. You know yourself best, so figure out what works for you when it comes to working on assignments, studying and even eating meals. Sometimes work can be overwhelming and a lot to handle. It’s always good to start early and find a system of managing your time that works best for you. When you create these habits at the start, you’ll be set for the rest of the semester and reach all of your goals.

Well, there you have it, that’s what to do next after the first week of classes are over. After reviewing all the syllabi and meeting new people, it’s time to finally get started. Remember, the semester can get hard and draining at times, but when you set yourself up for success, you’re bound to achieve it.